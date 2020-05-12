Missouri trooper hit by vehicle, shots fired during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle after a chase early Tuesday on Interstate 29.
A 29-year-old Gardner, Kansas, man was taken into custody after the chase.
The chase began in northern Kansas City early Tuesday. At one point, when the trooper got out of his car, the suspect turned around and drove toward the officer, the patrol said.
The trooper fired at the suspect and tried to get out of the way but he was struck by the vehicle, the patrol said. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
Haskell Foundation starts fundraiser to replace burned tepee
LAWRENCE, Kan. | A fundraiser is underway to replace a tepee that burned over the weekend on the Haskell Indian Nations University campus in Lawrence.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported that fire had almost completely consumed the tepee’s sheathing when fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Dan Fagan said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but arson is a possibility.
Haskell Foundation executive director Aaron Hove said the tepee will cost $2,500 to $3,000 to replace. It was erected to honor Haskell’s 2020 graduating seniors.
“We’ve been very encouraged by the outpouring of support,” he said. “We’re really thrilled. It allows people to feel like they are doing something about this.”
Sheriff IDs 2 people killed in crash near Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | Sheriff’s officials identified two people killed in a head-on crash in western Nebraska over the weekend.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Highland Road about 3.5 miles east of Scottsbluff, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office. The crash killed Quinten Mozaffarian, 25, of Scottsbluff, and Lindsay Lookabill, 36, of Minatare.
Sheriff Mark Overman said an investigation showed a car driven by Mozaffarian dipped off the road onto the shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the center line, hitting Lookabill’s pickup head-on, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported.
Mozaffarian died at the scene. Lookabill — a local attorney — was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, where she later died.
Officials: Man found shot to death in northwestern Iowa home
MERRILL, Iowa | A man was found shot to death in a northwestern Iowa home, sheriff’s investigators there said.
The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Merrill late Monday morning for a report of a domestic dispute, the Sioux City Journal reported. Arriving deputies found the man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.
Another man at the home, who also was not named, was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was being held at the Plymouth County Jail on suspicion of aggravated domestic abuse assault.
— From AP reports