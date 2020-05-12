8-year-old Kansas boy dies when ATV rolls in Kansas field
DEERFIELD, Kan. | An 8-year-old Garden City boy died when an all-terrain vehicle he was riding on rolled in a field, Kearny County authorities said.
Aiden Hernandez, of Garden City, died in the crash Sunday about 7 miles northeast of Deerfield.
The boy and Daniel Rodriguez, 20, both of Garden City, were on the ATV when it rolled at least once in a field next to a house, KSNW reported.
The Kearny County Sheriff’s office said Rodriguez and Hernandez were thrown from the ATV. They were not wearing helmets.
Aiden died at a hospital. Rodriguez was not injured.
Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Charleston CHARLESTON, Mo. | A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Missouri.
The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported that the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday in Charleston. Officers discovered two people shot inside a vehicle.
The driver, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old female passenger is hospitalized and expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Charleston is about 150 miles south of St. Louis.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with unlicensed teen’s SUV
DES MOINES, Iowa | Police said a motorcyclist died after crashing with an SUV driven by an unlicensed teen in downtown Des Moines.
The Des Moines Police Department said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when a turning Jeep Cherokee failed to yield to an oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The two vehicles crashed in the downtown intersection.
Police said Troy Alan Matice, 52, was critically injured while driving the motorcycle and he died later at a hospital. He was from Des Moines.
Police said the SUV was driven by a 15-year-old Des Moines resident who doesn’t have a license and wasn’t accompanied by an adult. The name of the teen driver wasn’t immediately released.
Deputies: Woman found injured in ditch had been hit by car
AUBURN, Neb. | Police in southeastern Nebraska are looking for a driver who hit a woman and left her for dead on the side of a road near Auburn.
The woman was found in a ditch Sunday night with critical injuries, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Investigators said Monday that the 23-year-old woman had been hit by a car, and the driver didn’t stop to help her.
The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has not released the woman’s name. Deputies said they were called to the scene along a county road around 9 p.m. Sunday and found the woman. She is now in a Lincoln hospital, where she remained in critical condition.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run, or anyone who spots a gray car with front-end damage, to call the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.
13-year-old critically hurt; police say shooter is 16
O’FALLON, Mo. | A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting in St. Charles County, and authorities said a 16-year-old was the assailant.
Police in O’Fallon, Missouri, said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. The victim was in critical condition. The 16-year-old was in juvenile custody.
Police said the victim and the shooter are acquainted. No other information was released, including the potential motive for the crime.
