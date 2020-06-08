1 man killed, 4 hurt in K.C. jazz district shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Authorities said one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting in a historic jazz district in Kansas City.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 18th and Vine district, near the American Jazz Museum, which draws thousands of visitors every year.
Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said officers also went to a nearby hospital, where several shooting victims had arrived.
Police identified the man killed as 27-year-old Montel Ridley.
The other four victims, three men and one woman, were in stable condition.
Kansas protester who didn’t wear mask infected with COVID-19
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Health officials are asking everyone who attended a Lawrence protest over the death of George Floyd to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus after one of the participants tested positive.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said in a news release Friday that the infected person didn’t wear a mask while attending a May 31 protest, which attracted thousands of people to the downtown.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported that the person’s sample was taken on Thursday, and health officials were notified of the positive test Friday. The patient disclosed during the contact tracing and disease-investigation process that he was not wearing a mask.
Iowa reports 602 COVID-19 deaths
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa health officials are reporting five more deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak and 151 new cases of the disease caused by the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 602 people have died with COVID-19 in the state and 21,589 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak began.
State officials report that 12,764 of the 21,589 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered from their illness. The total number of people tested is 187,341.
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested after chase
LINCOLN, Neb. | A Nebraska inmate was captured in Texas after a police pursuit, authorities said.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that Brandon Britton was arrested Friday after a 6-mile pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors.
Britton left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May. He and Ronald Taylor are accused of discarding their electronic monitoring devices.
Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He began his sentence Jan. 23, 2018.
Taylor’s current whereabouts are unknown. He is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years for charges of escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft, and possession of meth.
— From AP reports