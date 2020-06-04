Police looking for leads in Kansas City shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police in Kansas City are looking for leads in the shooting death of a man in Kansas City.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the southwestern side of the city, police said in a news release. Officers responding to reports of the shooting found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Virus hits 11 workers, 1 patient at Lincoln Regional Center

OMAHA, Neb. | Eleven employees and one patient have tested positive for the coronavirus at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said they expect to confirm more cases as testing continues with patients and staff at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Officials: Blaze that destroyed business intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. | A blaze that destroyed an unoccupied business on the south side of Topeka was intentionally set, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire at the payday loan business was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Fire Department said in a news release. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building, which was once a gas station.

A fire report said an initial investigation showed the fire was the result of arson. No one was injured.

Fire officials say it was the second fire at the business in recent months. A fire in late February at the Loansmart business caused some $100,000 in damage.

No arrests in the case have been reported.

Arrest made in Des Moines homicide first reported as suicide

DES MOINES, Iowa | A 15-year-old girl was arrested in a man’s death that was initially reported to police as a suicide, police said Wednesday.

The teen, whom police did not name, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary Brooks, 37, of Des Moines, police said in a news release.

Brooks was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone called authorities to report a suicide there.

The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide.

Police later declared Brooks’ death as Des Moines’ 12th homicide of the year.

Police have given no details of how Brooks died or what led to the teen’s arrest.

— From AP reports