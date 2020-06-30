Man gets probation in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
OGALLALA, Neb. | A Kansas man was sentenced to four years of probation in a Nebraska crash that killed four Iowa motorcyclists.
The Kearney Hub reported that Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas, also was ordered Friday to serve 400 hours of community service. He pleaded no contest in February to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas.
Cisneros-Hernandez’s vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala, prosecutors have said.
Two of them were 54-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa. The other motorcyclists were 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Cisneros-Hernandez told investigators he was traveling on about an hour of sleep after his work shift in Sidney, Montana, and was heading home to Liberal, Kansas.
Woman arrested in shooting on a Metro bus in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS | Police arrested a 48-year-old woman in a shooting Sunday night on a Metro bus in St. Louis.
A man was shot multiple times at about 10:45 p.m., police said.
He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived, though his condition was described as critical and unstable, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was transported to a hospital.
Police recovered a gun that that had been reported stolen in St. Louis County.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
Body recovered after search for missing swimmer at lake
GODDARD, Kan. | Authorities identified the body of a missing swimmer found in a Kansas lake.
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said 29-year-old Zachariah Shepherd of Andover, Kansas, disappeared in the water around 2 a.m. Saturday as he tried to swim across the Lake Afton, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Shepherd had been camping at the lake over the weekend.
The search began Saturday afternoon at the 258-acre man-made recreational lake in an area of Sedgwick County west of Wichita.
His body was found around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
Virus cases continue to rise in Iowa’s college towns
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to climb in counties that are home to Iowa’s largest public universities, according to statistics released Monday.
State public health data showed Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, had 1,096 known positive cases as of Monday, a 38% increase in a week. The number of cases began spiking around June 15, with 40 to 50 new confirmed positive cases on most days.
In Story County, home to Iowa State University, known positive cases reached 677, a 44% increase since June 22.
Johnson and Story counties were among the 136 counties the White House included in a list last week showing counties with rising case numbers.
The increases cases has led some owners of bars and restaurants near the universities in Iowa City and Ames to close only weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed them to reopen.
Iowa posted nearly 300 new known cases on Monday for a total of 28,728 known positive cases and three additional deaths for a total of 707.
Iowa health officials and business leaders have urged young people to wear masks and observe social distancing to combat a rise in cases among young adults in college towns.
