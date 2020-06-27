Police wound 15-year-old accused of firing at officers
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. | Police officers shot a 15-year-old carjacking suspect in the arm near Kansas City after the officers were fired upon, authorities said.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said Independence police officers were responding to an argument in an apartment complex when they heard the carjacking victim yelling for help. Lowe said officers tried to stop the driver of stolen vehicle before it crashed into fencing around the complex.
He said the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect then got out of the vehicle and fired toward officers. Officers returned fired, striking the younger teen in the upper arm.
Lowe said the teens took off running and were apprehended a short time later. Lowe described the wounded teen’s injury as non-life-threatening.
Lowe said the disturbance and carjacking are not related.
No officer was injured. The names of the teens were not immediately released. The patrol said the investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff’s office: Body of man, 65, pulled from Kansas lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Sheriff’s officials in eastern Kansas pulled the body of a man from a lake in Miami County.
Recovery crews found the man’s body Wednesday as they were searching for someone who went under the water in Hillsdale Lake on Tuesday, television station WDAF reported. Authorities have identified the man as Richard Bangs, 65, of Spring Hill, Kansas.
Rescue crews were first called to a boat ramp on the lake late Tuesday afternoon after a witness reported seeing a person fall out of a boat while trying to tie off. Crews searched for hours before suspending the effort overnight and resuming Wednesday morning. Bangs’ body was found around noon Wednesday with the help of underwater equipment.
Police: Suburban Des Moines man used dog to attack others
ANKENY, Iowa | Police in suburban Des Moines arrested a man they accuse of siccing a pit bull on people at a party before killing the dog himself after it turned on him.
Juan Carlos Moreno Martinez, 33, of Ankeny, was arrested Thursday and was charged with several counts of assault, animal neglect, trespassing and probation violations, television station KCCI reported.
Police said the incident happened at a June 6 party in Ankeny, when Moreno-Martinez entered the property of another person without permission and retrieved the dog. Police said he then agitated the dog, “knowing its past behavior when worked into a frenzy,” with the intention of intimidating others at the party.
The animal ultimately attacked three people, one of whom was seriously injured, police said.
The dog then attacked Moreno Martinez, and he stabbed the dog several times in the head and neck area, killing it, police said.
Moreno-Martinez was being held in the Polk County Jail.
Omaha police: 2 killed in collision when driver runs light
OMAHA, Neb. | Two people died in a collision caused when one driver ran a red light in Omaha, according to police.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in northwestern Omaha. Police said a 38-year woman was speeding southbound in a sport utility vehicle when she ran a red light and hit a pickup.
The force of the collision split the pickup in half, killing the truck’s driver and passenger, police said. Police later identified the two people killed as Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, both of Omaha.
The SUV continued south after the collision and crashed into another SUV that was stopped to make a turn, police said. The driver of that vehicle was not injured, police said.
The driver of the SUV that ran the red light was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to her face and is expected to be charged in the fatal crash, police said.
