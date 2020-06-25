Former Harrisonville teacher charged with student sexual contact
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. | A former Harrisonville High School teacher and coach has been charged with five counts of sexual contact with a student, prosecutors said.
A warrant has been issued for Joseph Dahman, the son of the district’s former superintendent, Harrisonville police said Wednesday.
Public records released earlier this year showed the Harrisonville School District paid a total of $4 million to settle two lawsuits that accused Dahman of having sexual relationships with two students, The Kansas City Star reported.
Dahman resigned in 2017 after being placed on administrative leave when the investigation began. His father, Frank Dahman, resigned as superintendent the following year, after being put on leave without public explanation.
Police began investigating Joseph Dahman in August 2017 for inappropriate contact with a student who was 15 at the time, according to charging documents. Days after the investigation started, another girl, who was 17, told a Harrisonville High School counselor she had sex with Dahman during the summer.
Jump in Kansas COVID-19 cases biggest in more than 6 weeks
TOPEKA, Kan. | Kansas on Wednesday saw its largest jump in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks, an increase of more than 500 cases in two days.
The state health department reported a total of 12,970 cases of the novel coronavirus, up 4.1% from Monday, when Gov. Laura Kelly urged local officials to postpone lifting their last restrictions on businesses and public activities for another two weeks. Of the 505 new cases, 416 or 82% were not from clusters of two or more cases linked to a single location, such as a nursing home, or an event, such as a public gathering.
The state also reported an additional two deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 261 since the pandemic began in early March.
The state hasn’t seen such a spike in new cases since the first half of May, when it stopped updating its figures daily. The state reported 410 new cases on May 7, another 357 on May 8, and then 615 new cases for the three days ending May 11.
Bagged grocery store salad sickens more than 100 in 7 states
DES MOINES, Iowa | A recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by grocery stores has sickened 122 people in seven states and sent 19 to the hospital, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The salad distributed by Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi grocery stores is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue.
The salad mix containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads and ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads. All have been recalled and consumers are advised not to eat them.
The CDC said the highest number of illnesses is reported in Iowa with 54. Illinois has 30. Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin also have reported illnesses, which were first reported on May 11 and have been as recent as June 15.
Omaha man gets prison for more than $800K in Medicare fraud
OMAHA, Neb. | An Omaha man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $809,000 in restitution for Medicare fraud he conducted in 16 states.
Nereus Sutko, 38, visited assisted-living facilities, retirement centers and low-income housing complexes in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and 12 other states, federal prosecutors said, where he held pizza and ice cream parties and convinced elderly residents to sign up for Medicare-funded products that he never delivered.
Sutko collected more than $1.8 million from Medicare, Nebraska Medicaid and Iowa Medicaid, much of it based on fraudulent claims, prosecutors said. Sutko pleaded guilty in December to health care fraud.
— From AP reports