1 woman dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Applebee’s near St. Louis
ST. JOHN, Mo. | A man was arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee’s restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities said.
St. John police Chief Robert Connell said a man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. Monday and opened fire. Connell said it appears that he targeted two women, killing one and leaving the other with non-life-threatening injuries. KTVI reported that the motive is unknown.
Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the third victim was a firefighter who was shot while eating at a different table with other first responders. He said she had just finished training and was a bystander. As of early Tuesday, the firefighter was in critical but stable condition.
The suspect later was taken into custody. Neither his name nor those of the victims were immediately released.
Passenger in stolen car killed after police halt pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. | A passenger in a car that was reported stolen was killed in a Topeka crash after police called off a pursuit, authorities say.
Police said in a news release that an officer attempted to stop the car around 5:20 a.m. Monday, about an hour after receiving a report that the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. But a separate officer then observed the stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a pickup.
Police said in the release that officers weren’t in pursuit of the car at the time of the crash.
Police on Tuesday identified the passenger who was killed as 20-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez, of Topeka. Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said investigators determined he was not involved in the robbery.
Police haven’t released the name of the car’s driver and another passenger who were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck’s driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Man arrested on drug charges after body found in home
CURTIS, Neb. | Frontier County authorities arrested a man on drug charges after a college student was found dead at a home in Curtis.
Maxwell Allen, 23, of McCook was arrested June 16 on charges including distribution of a controlled substance after Frontier County deputies and other first-responders were called to a home and found the body of Jamie Spratlen, 22, of Lincoln. Allen was at the home.
Spratlen was in her second year of veterinary studies at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Deputy County Attorney Whitney Lindstedt said officials are awaiting autopsy results for Spratlen and then will decide if there are grounds for more charges.
Allen is being held in the Frontier County Jail.
Report: School secretary misspent fundraising proceeds
DES MOINES, Iowa | A former Iowa elementary school secretary failed to deposit more than $26,000 that was collected from fundraisers into the correct accounts, instead spending some of the money on personal expenses like mortgage payments, according to a new report.
Auditor Rob Sand’s office said in a report released Tuesday that Danielle Arnold improperly used bank accounts belonging to North Linn Elementary School and the school districts’ Parent Teacher Organizations. She resigned last year from her position at the school after she was placed on administrative leave, The Gazette reported.
Neither North Linn Superintendent Doug Tuetken nor Arnold responded to requests for comment Monday.
Arnold, in an interview with a Linn County Sheriff’s Office detective in June 2019, “admitted using PTO funds for personal purposes,” according to the auditor’s report, and submitted a written statement that said she was worried about making her mortgage payments when she started. She said in a written statement that she had intended to pay the money back.
Sand has shared his report with prosecutors, but no charges have been filed.
