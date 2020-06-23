Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Kansas City surrenders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A suspect in the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Kansas City during the weekend surrendered, police said Monday.
The suspect was wanted in the death of Zahara Kathawalla, 23, of Kansas City, WDAF-TV reported. She was struck while crossing a street in central Kansas City early Sunday. The car that hit her fled but was later found abandoned a few blocks away.
Witnesses told police two cars were racing when one of them hit Kathawalla.
The suspect’s name was not released.
The investigation is continuing.
Teen wanted for shooting at police arrested in Kansas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. | A 17-year-old accused of shooting at police during a recent protest in South Dakota over the death of George Floyd has been arrested in Kansas, according to law enforcement officials.
A peaceful protest in Sioux Falls May 31 became unruly when some in the crowd began throwing large rocks and bottles.
An arrest warrant says officers saw one person pull a firearm from his waistband and point it toward officers before firing several shots. Officers were not hit by the gunfire.
The Sioux Falls teen, arrested in Holcomb, Kansas, on Friday, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and riot.
Driver faces charges after fatal crash with motorcyclist
PALMYRA, Neb. | A Norfolk, Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after a fatal crash with a motorcycle in southeast Nebraska.
The Otoe County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that the fatal crash happened on Saturday morning on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra. Motorcyclist Kevin Davidson, 41, died after crashing into the side of an oncoming pickup that turned in front of him.
The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Edwin Belina Jr., of Norfolk, was arrested after the crash. Jail records showed he had been released on bail by Sunday.
In a separate crash, a motorcyclist died in Butler County after a southbound vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 81 near David City around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and collided with a northbound motorcycle. The names of the drivers in that crash weren’t immediately released.
Man with sword dies after being shocked by police in Iowa
NEVADA, Iowa | A man who was reportedly knocking on doors and carrying a sword died early Monday in Nevada, Iowa, after being shocked with a stun gun.
Nevada police said officers were called at 2:44 a.m. to check reports of a man walking up and down a street, carrying a sword and knocking on doors. Officers found a man sitting in a grassy area near a mobile home park with a sword.
Nevada officers, who were joined by Story County sheriff’s deputies, ordered the man to drop the sword but police said he stated, “It stays in my hand.”
Officers then used a Taser to shock the man, and they then retrieved the sword and handcuffed him. Medics were called, in part to remove the barbs of the Taser, and as they treated the man he stopped breathing, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police didn’t immediately identify the man.
Nevada, a city of about 7,000 people, is 11 miles east of Ames.
