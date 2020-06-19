Sheriff’s office: 6 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway, authorities said.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and another vehicle collided on U.S. Highway 40 southwest of Lawrence, on a stretch of road also know as the Kansas 10 bypass. Both vehicles were on fire when deputies arrived.
The Fusion was completely burned and six people inside died, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said in an email. The driver of the other partially burned vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims or how the collision happened.
Churchill statue temporarily removed for conservation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | A statue of Winston Churchill was temporarily removed from a Missouri museum honoring the famed British wartime prime minister so it can be cleaned and protected from construction.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that the statue was taken down Wednesday from the National Churchill Museum on the campus Westminster College in Fulton, the town where Churchill delivered his famous “Iron Curtain” speech in 1946. The phrase “Iron Curtain” described the separation of Eastern Europe that was under Soviet Union rule.
Museum director and chief curator Timothy Riley said the statue’s base was unstable, and the statue was at risk of being damaged by construction equipment that is working on drainage. Riley said the statue will undergo cleaning and conservation before it is reinstalled on a newly rebuilt base by fall.
The museum is closed to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Nebraska president proposes $43M budget cut
LINCOLN, Neb. | The president of the University of Nebraska on Friday proposed cutting the system’s budget by $43 million over the next three years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Ted Carter said Friday the cuts, which would begin in the 2020-2021 budget year, would include a 5.5% cut to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The campuses in Omaha and Kearney would see 3.9% reductions and the university’s medical center budget would drop by 2.9%. There would be no reduction at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Even as it moves to cut its budget, the university system would seek a 2% increase in state appropriations in the next two years and additional funding to fund programs that aid underrepresented students.
Carter will offer his budget proposal next week before the university Board of Regents.
The coronavirus is expected to cause a drop in tuition from nonresident and international students. The university also plans to freeze tuition in the next two budget years.
Iowa PBS cancels Iowa Press episode; staffer has COVID-19
JOHNSTON, Iowa | Iowa public television said Friday a member of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting it to cancel the taping of a public affairs program.
Iowa PBS cancelled the regular Friday taping of “Iowa Press” in its Johnston studios after learning a staff member was being treated for the virus and was recovering at home.
The show this week was scheduled to feature Democratic legislative leaders.
“The team member who has tested positive is not an on-air personality and does not interact with members of the public,” Iowa PBS spokeswoman Susan Ramsey said in a statement.
Ramsey said the station is taking steps to protect employees from exposure to the virus, including additional cleaning and sanitizing of its offices and studios.
The Iowa Press program was canceled as a cautionary measure because there was not time to arrange for an alternative recording time or studio. A farm-related program, “Market to Market,” will record off-site for this week’s program, Ramsey said.
— From AP reports