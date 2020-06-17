St. Louis man drowns during float trip
STEELVILLE, Mo. | A St. Louis man drowned while on a Meramec River float trip.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 39-year-old Andrew Leffert stopped at a gravel bar to swim with a group of people Saturday in Crawford County. The patrol said Leffert went into the water but did not resurface.
His body was found a short time later.
Leffert had worked as a police officer and an immigration enforcement agent before recently taking a job as a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to an obituary.
Woman arrested in deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | A woman has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.
Kendra Womack, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, turned herself in shortly after fleeing the scene of the early Sunday crash, police said.
Investigators said Womack was driving a sport utility vehicle eastbound when she broadsided a car at an intersection. The driver of the car, Myron Gardner, 42, of Kansas City, Kansas, died at the scene, and two other adults and two children in the car were injured.
Womack fled the crash on foot, police said. She has been charged with failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.
She was being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Nebraska cafe closes after protests over Facebook post
OMAHA, Neb. | A longtime Omaha cafe that faced weekend protests over an objectionable Facebook post and a breakfast dish named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has closed and its owners said on Wednesday that it will not reopen.
Protests Saturday and Sunday at 11-Worth Cafe near downtown Omaha drew police, the Omaha World-Herald reported. A “closed” sign was hung inside the door on Monday.
Fliers circulated at a protest included the since-deleted Facebook post, apparently written by a member of the owner’s family. In response to national protests that had turned violent, the post said “Get rid of the rubber bullets and it’s time to go lethal.” The post also referred to using rioters “as target practice.”
Iowa officials report tick-borne virus, first West Nile case
DES MOINES, Iowa | A tick-borne virus has been found in Iowa for the first time and the year’s first West Nile Virus case has been reported, prompting public health officials Wednesday to urge residents to take precautions to avoid tick and mosquito bites.
The first case of Heartland virus, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea, was found in an older adult in Appanoose County in southern Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.
Heartland virus is thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick and was first discovered in 2009 in Missouri. Since then, cases have expanded across the Midwest and South.
Iowa health officials also reported the season’s first case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus. The infected person is an adult from Polk County.
Crews extinguish large blaze at Lake of the Ozarks condos
LAKE OZARK, Mo. | State fire officials are investigating the cause of blaze that engulfed a large condominium complex at the Lake of the Ozarks.
No one was injured in the Tuesday night blaze at the Emerald Bay Condominiums, located at the 14-mile marker of the lake.
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger told KYTV that the fire was knocked down around 8:30 p.m. More than a half a dozen fire departments assisted.
A Facebook group of area firefighters called Lake Area Fools shared several snapshots of flames shooting from the complex.
— From AP reports