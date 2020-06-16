Missouri police chief reinstated after posts
AUXVASSE, Mo. | A rural Missouri police chief who was placed on administrative leave for inflammatory Facebook posts was reinstated within 24 hours.
Alderman in Auxvasse voted Thursday to place Chief Kevin Suedmeyer on leave pending an investigation into the posts. Aldermen met on Friday and voted to reinstate Suedmeyer after he received a verbal warning.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported details of the investigation, including who conducted it, were not released as of Monday. The alderman voted to close executive records about Friday’s meeting.
Sara Baker, ACLU of Missouri’s policy director, said a police chief sets the tone for the entire department and must protect all citizens’ right to assemble.
Man shot to death in Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. | Police in southeastern Kansas are investing the shooting death of a man in Coffeyville.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning, when police were called for a report of shots fired in the city of more than 10,000, Wichita television station KAKE reported. Arriving officers found Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville, who had been shot.
Horner was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they are searching for two local people wanted for questioning in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Tip Hotline.
Vice President Pence to visit Iowa this week
DES MOINES, Iowa | Vice President Mike Pence announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday.
It will be Pence’s second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
Pence also spoke during that trip to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, saying the cancellation of services in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus had been a burden for congregants.
Motorcyclist killed in western Nebraska crash
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | A motorcyclist died in a weekend collision with a car near Scottsbluff, authorities in western Nebraska said.
The crash happened Sunday morning on Highway 26, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Another motorcyclist who had been riding alongside the victim told investigators he had been riding behind his friend on the highway and saw an oncoming car fail to negotiate a curve in the road, hitting the motorcyclist.
Kobach reports 4 guns stolen from truck
WICHITA, Kan. | U.S. Senate candidate and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reported that he had four guns stolen from his pickup truck that was parked at a Wichita hotel.
Officers responded to a call from Kobach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel parking garage, Wichita police said. Investigators believe someone broke into Kobach’s pickup overnight and took a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun.
A spokeswoman for the Republican’s campaign said he was in Wichita for a campaign event and had the long guns with him for a scheduled shooting event.
Campaign spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said Kobach also “always has at least one firearm with him for personal protection.”
