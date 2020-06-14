Police: Ex-scout leader sought to harm alleged child victims
O’FALLON, Mo. | A former Cub Scout leader now faces felony witness tampering charges after police said he tried to arrange from jail to have someone attack two of the children he’s accused of molesting to keep them from testifying against him.
Matthew Baker, 50, of O’Fallon, has been charged with two counts each of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and two counts of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Those charges are in addition to 10 sex crime charges involving other children.
Court documents say Baker told a cellmate that he had asked another inmate to have someone outside the jail harm two children, ages 9 and 10, who accused Baker of molesting them. Baker told his cellmate he intended to prevent the children from testifying against him in court, officials said.
Baker also asked an inmate to send a letter he had written to the parents of a 10-year-old whom Baker is accused of abusing, police said, asking them to have their child tell police that he had not assaulted the child. Baker wrote that he was sorry for “the pain inflicted to your child and all the others” and asked if he and the family could “still be friends,” court documents say.
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier plans to retire
TOPEKA, Kan. | Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier announced Friday that she plans to retire, giving Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly the chance to appoint a third justice to the court.
Beier, 61, said her retirement will be effective Sept. 18. She has served on the court since September 2003, after being appointed by former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Prior to that, she served on the Kansas Court of Appeals for more than three years.
Kelly has already appointed Evelyn Wilson, who joined the court in January. Her second appointment, K.J. Wall, has not been sworn in.
A nine-member Supreme Court Nominating Commission will choose three finalists to replace Beier, with Kelly making the final choice. State law does not require the state Legislature to approve appointments to the state Supreme court.
Kansas man driving farm tractor killed in Nebraska crash
DUBOIS, Neb. | A Kansas man died in a crash on a Nebraska highway involving the man’s farm tractor and a semitrailer, authorities in southeastern Nebraska said.
The crash happened Monday on Nebraska Highway 50 south of DuBois, near the Kansas state line, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Investigators said Arden Bredemeier, 86, of Sabetha, Kansas, was driving a farm tractor north on the highway when he tried to turn into a private drive and was hit by a southbound semitrailer.
The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about two hours. Pawnee County Attorney Jennifer Ladman said no charges were expected in the crash.
University of Iowa sticks with original fall calendar
IOWA CITY, Iowa | The University of Iowa has decided to stick with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus.
The Gazette reported that UI officials announced their decision to stay the course in a campuswide message Friday. Student will return Aug. 24 and finish finals Dec. 18.
The announcement came days after Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa unveiled plans to start their fall semesters Aug. 17 and complete them the day before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25.
UI administrators didn’t explain their reasoning for not making changes. But they committed in the Friday message to closely monitoring COVID-19 cases throughout the fall semester and taking any action “deemed necessary to help mitigate the transmission of the virus.”
— From AP reports