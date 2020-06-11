Mother, child shot when boy finds gun in home
ST. LOUIS | A mother and her young son were shot when the preschooler found a gun in their St. Louis home and fired the weapon, a one-time candidate for St. Louis alderman said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the shooting happened Tuesday. Anthony Bell, a committeeman for the St. Louis Democratic Central Committee and 2017 alderman candidate, said the woman, who is in her 20s, was shot in the buttocks and the child, who is about 4 years old, was shot in a leg.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, Bell said.
KU offers buyouts amid losses
LAWRENCE, Kan. | The University of Kansas will offer voluntary buyout packages to some faculty members as it grapples with financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
Chancellor Douglas Girod has said the university faces a budget shortfall of at least $120 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1 due to virus-related shutdowns, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a Monday message to faculty and staff members that eligible employees must be age 62 or older and meet other requirements.
Tornado seen in southeastern Nebraska
FAIRBURY, Neb. | Storms that brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to Nebraska overnight also formed a weak tornado that briefly razed farmland west of Fairbury in southeastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was spotted around 6 p.m. Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright said Wednesday morning. There were no reports of damage or injuries with the tornado he said.
Heavy rains cause flooding
in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Some low-lying areas and streets in Iowa were under water Wednesday, following heavy rains Tuesday and overnight.
More than 5 inches of rain was reported in Oelwein in northeastern Iowa — the highest amount for the state on Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. The deluge left several roads in Oelwein under water, and flooding closed Iowa Highway 3 west of the city.
Most of Iowa saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain.
— From AP reports