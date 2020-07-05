Police say 2 people found dead in St. Charles apartment
ST. CHARLES, Mo. | The bodies of two people have been found inside a St. Charles apartment, police there said.
The bodies of the 32-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were found Thursday afternoon after officers were sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of someone there, police said. Both of the victims had been shot, according to St. Charles police.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but said they were acquainted and were believed to have lived together in the apartment.
Police did not offer other details on how the shooting occurred, but police spokesman Lt. Tom Wilkinson said the shootings did not appear to be random and that police do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.
Man shot by deputies after altercation in southeast Kansas
NEOSHO FALLS, Kan. | Two sheriff’s deputies shot an armed 41-year-old man at a campground in a tiny southeast Kansas town following an altercation.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting Thursday afternoon in Neosho Falls occurred as two Woodson County deputies were questioning the man about a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Neosho Falls has about 140 residents about 75 miles southeast of Topeka.
The KBI is investigating the shooting and will report its findings to the county prosecutor.
Both deputies fired shots and hit the man, who was taken to an area hospital and then flown to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He underwent surgery for his injuries and is in stable condition, the KBI said.
Neither deputy was hurt.
Confirmed Iowa virus cases jump 389; total approaches 30,500
DES MOINES, Iowa | The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa increased by 389 on Friday, bringing the state’s total known positive cases to nearly 30,500, state health officials said.
Three more COVID-19 deaths also were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 720 since the outbreak began.
Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That is about two weeks after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on large gatherings and social activities.
Meanwhile, the University of Northern Iowa confirmed Friday that seven student athletes and one staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It said the students who tested positive attended voluntary workouts at the university, KCCI-TV in Des Moines reported.
The athletics department plans to resume resume voluntary workouts on campus despite the positive cases. The school’s weight room closed for a deep cleaning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend and is set to reopen on Monday.
FBI, Omaha police investigating racist graffiti
OMAHA, Neb. | Omaha police and the FBI are investigating after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a grassy area at a western Omaha park.
The graffiti covered a large area at Lake Zorinsky Park and included a racial slur, a swastika and a stick-figure hanging from a noose, police said.
Maintenance crews removed the graffiti Tuesday as soon as officials learned of it, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said. Authorities are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime, she said.
“The racist writings and symbols painted on the grass at Zorinsky Park are not indicative of what Omaha is or what Omaha citizens believe,” Stothert said in a written statement. “We do not tolerate acts of hate.”
Omaha police and the FBI are asking anyone who has information, video or pictures regarding the vandalism to contact Crime Stoppers.
— From AP reports