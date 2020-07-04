Woman hit, killed along I-635 in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | A woman walking on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning, authorities there said.
The woman was walking on the northbound lanes of the interstate around 3:30 a.m. Friday when she was hit by a vehicle, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Officials said they did not know why the woman was walking on the roadway. Her name had not been released by midmorning Friday.
The crash was in an area of the interstate currently under construction. The northbound lanes of the interstate near State Avenue remained closed several hours after the crash.
Teen on bicycle run over, killed by mail truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police in Kansas City said a teenager riding a bike died after being run over by a mail truck.
The incident happened Wednesday morning as the 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle and emerged from an alleyway several blocks northwest of Blue Valley Park, The Kansas City Star reported. The teen came out of the alley as a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was traveling westbound on East 20th Street, police said.
Investigators believe the teen lost control of the bike and fell into the path of the mail truck. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not yet released the teen’s name.
Police continue to investigate the fatality.
Nebraska officials watching virus cases as 6 more die
OMAHA, Neb. | Nebraska officials are watching for new outbreaks of the coronavirus that have been seen in other states and “certainly will keep all options open” to try to protect public health, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday.
Ricketts made the comments as the state continued to see new, confirmed cases and deaths. Nebraska reported 142 new cases of the virus and six new deaths, according to the state’s online tracking portal.
That brings the total number of known Nebraska cases to 19,452 since the pandemic began, according to the tracker. Of that number, 282 people have died and 14,022 have recovered.
Public and private health officials have tested 184,354 residents in Nebraska so far.
So far, the virus hasn’t overwhelmed Nebraska’s hospitals as many initially feared. The state dashboard shows 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care unit beds and 80% of its ventilators are available for use.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
Vandals damage dozens of gravestones
WATERLOO, Iowa | Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.
Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
“They toppled some huge markers. It would take two or three adults to cause some of this. To do that many, and that many large ones, they had to of really intentionally wanted to come out and do some damage,” Fox said.
Among the headstones damaged was one for a 2-month-old baby named Allen who died in the 1800s. It appeared to be thrown about 5 feet from the burial spot.
Although that marker was intact, others were shattered.
“Some of these old ones that are in pieces. Sometimes we can’t get those fixed,” Fox said.
Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.
