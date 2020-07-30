Parson supports trying kids 12 to 18 as adults
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to approve legislation that would allow judges to decide whether a child between the ages of 12 and 18 should be tried as an adult in court for unlawful use of weapons and armed criminal action.
This comes two years after legislators passed a measure that raised the age to be tried as an adult from 17 to 18 years old, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Parson is asking the General Assembly to approve the legislation in a special session.
Police and prosecutors support the change, but groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and Empower Missouri oppose it.
The proposal is part of a crime package that would also change child endangerment laws by including when a person aids or encourages a child younger than 17 to commit a weapons offense. It also includes a harsher penalty for anyone who sells or delivers a firearm to a juvenile without parental consent.
Police ID man killed in tractor, train collision
in Kansas
HALSTEAD, Kan. | Authorities have identified a man killed in the collision of a tractor and train in central Kansas.
Taylor Koehn, 21, of Halstead, died in the Monday afternoon collision that also caused the train to derail near Halstead in Harvey County, officials said.
Investigators said Koehn was driving the tractor and was pulling disc equipment when he crossed railroad tracks, causing the collision.
Koehn was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Nebraska man killed in collision of motorcycle, pickup
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. | A North Platte man died in the crash of a motorcycle and a pickup, authorities in central Nebraska said.
The crash happened Friday night on U.S. Highway 30 near Game Trail Road, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said the truck pulled out onto the highway in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash that killed Alexander Heiser, 23, of North Platte.
Heiser was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Board approves $65.4M in cuts to Iowa’s public universities
DES MOINES, Iowa | The Iowa Board of Regents has approved $65.4 million in cuts to the state’s public universities in the latest blow to their budgets.
The Des Moines Register reported that the board unanimously approved a $1.5 billion general operating budget for the schools Tuesday afternoon that includes $727.9 million for the University of Iowa, $629.9 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa.
The reductions are on top of an $8 million cut in state funding approved by the Legislature last month.
The universities expect to bring in $53 million less in tuition this year as a result of the enrollment decline and an across-the-board tuition freeze approved by the regents in June.
Searchers find body of teen swept away by Kansas City creek
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The body of a teenager who was swept away in the current of a Kansas City creek has been found, officials said.
Search crews found the body of Trevion Mcafee, 19, on Monday afternoon near a spot where he went under the water of Indian Creek, The Kansas City Star reported.
Investigators said Mcafee had been with friends in the creek Sunday evening when he was caught by the creek’s swift current, went under the water and didn’t resurface. One of the friends with him told police they tried to help Mcafee, but couldn’t reach him. Mcafee’s family has said he couldn’t swim.
Mcafee was a sophomore at Metropolitan Community College and a Center High School graduate.
— From AP reports