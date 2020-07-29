Man charged in shooting death of wife in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. | A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife over the weekend, police in Independence said.
Ryan Smith, 41, also is charged with armed criminal action following the Sunday shooting. Officers were called to Smith’s home Sunday night, and arriving officers found Smith leaving the home in a black Jeep, police said. As the Jeep was backing out of the driveway, police said another man at the home yelled, “That man shot my mom!”
Officers found 52-year-old Daina Smith dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.
Smith initially refused to pull over, but eventually stopped and was arrested. He first told officers that his wife had been shot by a stranger, then later said she had killed herself, police said in court documents.
Police investigating death of UNL student in fraternity house
LINCOLN, Neb. | Officials are looking into whether an underlying medical condition contributed to the death of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student found dead in his fraternity house room last week, campus police said.
Luke Weiland, 20, of Green Oaks, Illinois, was found Friday afternoon in his room at Delta Tau Delta fraternity, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. UNL Police Capt. John Backer said Monday that a preliminary investigation showed Weiland had asphyxiated on his own vomit.
Investigators did not find any signs of alcohol consumption or foul play, police said, and no fraternity events had been held the night before Weiland’s death. Officials are looking into the possibility that Weiland may have had an underlying medical issue, Backer said.
Officials: Virus outbreak hits Iowa boys detention center
ELDORA, Iowa | Authorities in Iowa reported an outbreak of coronavirus at Iowa’s detention center and school for male juvenile offenders in Eldora.
Twelve students and five staff members at Eldora Boys State Training School have tested positive for the virus, television station KCCI reported. The first case at the facility was reported last week.
All students and staff at the center are now being tested, officials said. The school holds about 70 youth from across the state.
News of the outbreak comes as state health data released Tuesday showed seven more COVID-19 deaths and another 253 confirmed cases from the day before. The latest figures bring the state’s totals to 836 deaths and 42,738 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
Police investigating Kansas woman’s death as homicide
MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. | Kansas state police announced they are investigating the death of a woman in the small south-central city of Medicine Lodge as a homicide.
Police were called Monday afternoon to a Medicine Lodge home after a family member found Joyce Foulkrod, 61, dead inside the home, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation indicates Foulkrod’s death was a homicide, the release said. Authorities did not give details on how Foulkrod may have died. An autopsy was set to be performed Tuesday.
KBI, Medicine Lodge police and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office were investigating Foulkrod’s death.
— From AP reports