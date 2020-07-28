Woman dies, 4 people injured in boat crash in Missouri
CAMDENTON, Mo. | One woman died and four other people were injured when the boat they were in collided with another boat on the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Dawn Steinkuehler, 42, of High Ridge, died in the collision just after midnight Saturday on the main channel of the lake. Two other people in her boat were seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries.
John D. Bennett, 52, of New Haven, Missouri, was arrested on pending charges of boating while intoxicated with serious physical injury, BWI with death to another, BWI with physical injury, and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel. He was not hurt.
Fight over water rights at central Kansas refuge resolved
ST. JOHN, Kan. | An agreement over water rights at a man-made wildlife refuge in central Kansas has been signed.
The agreement between the federal government and local farmers over water rights in Quivira National Wildlife Refuge was signed Saturday during a stakeholder meeting in St. John, Kansas, The Hutchinson News reported.
The plan is to end water rights in sensitive areas of the refuge and allow water rights in less sensitive areas, as well as to remove water-depleting, invasive trees.
The next step in the agreement is to conduct environmental testing.
Authorities say Wahoo man killed when tractor overturned
YUTAN, Neb. | A Wahoo man was killed in a mowing accident over the weekend, authorities in eastern Nebraska said.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and medics were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene along a county road about two miles west of Yutan. Jerry Ostransky, 66, had been mowing a ditch along the road, pulling a shredder behind the tractor, when he attempted to make a U-turn on the road, investigators said.
The maneuver sent the wheels of the shredder into the opposite ditch, causing the tractor to roll, pinning Ostransky underneath it, officials said. Ostransky was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor was not equipped with a cab or safety belts, the sheriff’s office said.
Iowa sees another 800-plus coronavirus cases over weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa | Numbers compiled by Iowa health officials show more than 800 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state over the weekend, bringing the total confirmed cases in Iowa to more than 42,500 since the outbreak began.
The state’s coronavirus tracking portal also showed a dozen deaths over the weekend from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That brought the state’s total as of Monday morning to 832.
Of those who have tested positive, more than 29,800 have recovered, according to the site. The total number of people tested in Iowa stood at 456,385 as of late Monday morning.
Kansas City man fatally injured in fight with another man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A Kansas City man died following a fight with another man in the city’s Northland neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance, police said. Arriving officers were told by a witness that two men got into a fight and one was stabbed.
The victim, later identified by police as 38-year-old Kyle Lager, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police arrested the other man, whose name was not immediately released.
Data kept by The Kansas City Star said Lager’s death was the city’s 113th homicide of 2020.
