Police say pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars
ST. LOUIS | A pedestrian died after stepping into traffic near St. Louis and being hit by two cars, eastern Missouri authorities said.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Chambers Road in St. Louis County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The Missouri Highway Patrol said that’s when Cornell Mahr, 35, of St. Louis, stepped off a sidewalk and walked into the path of an eastbound car, which hit Mahr. A second eastbound vehicle also hit Mahr, investigators said.
The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, police said. Mahr was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The 44-year-old woman driving the first car was not injured, officials said.
Body of Kansas man who died in 2004 exhumed in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. | The body of a Black man who died at a party in rural Kansas more than 16 years ago has been exhumed as federal authorities continue to investigate his death as a possible hate crime.
The body of Alonzo Brooks, was exhumed Tuesday from a Topeka cemetery.
Brooks was 23 when he disappeared after attending a party near La Cygne, Kansas, in May 2004.
His family later found his body in a creek near where the party was held.
The FBI reopened the investigation in 2019 and in June of this year offered a $100,000 reward for information.
Federal authorities say Brooks’ death was possibly racially motivated.
He was one of only three Black people at a party attended by about 100 people at a farm near La Cygne.
His family said new tips have come in since the case was featured recently on a national crime show, KSNT-TV reported.
Auditors question spending by ex-Nebraska fair employee
LINCOLN, Neb. | A former finance chief for the Nebraska State Fair collected nearly $150,000 in undocumented payments through a company he created last year, state auditors said Tuesday.
The review found two checks totaling $149,415.60 that were made out to RKBB Enterprises Inc., state auditors said in a letter to the fair’s governing board.
RKBB Enterprises was created in May 2019 by Brandon Kopke, the fair’s former chief of finance and administration. Kopke resigned in November after telling board members that the fair was headed for bankruptcy.
State auditors said they identified the questionable payments during a review of the fair’s spending. According to the letter, auditors couldn’t find any invoices for the payments or connect them to any services provided for the fair.
Mary Avery, the state’s special audits and finance manager, said the account where the checks were deposited appears to have been used for personal expenses.
The State Fair board laid off eight employees last year after learning that the fair had lost a projected $1.4 million.
Sheriff investigating suspected Iowa homicide
WINTERSET, Iowa |Sheriff’s officials in south-central Iowa are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found at a rural intersection.
The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads in Madison County, television station KCCI reported. Sheriff Jason Barnes said a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead.
Authorities had not released the man’s name or given details on how he died by Wednesday morning, but said there is no known threat to the public.
— From AP reports