4 hospitalized after being struck by lightning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS | Four people were rushed to hospitals in St. Louis on Sunday after being struck by lightning in a park, officials said.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday as thunderstorms rolled through the city. Andrea Ford lives near Marquette Park where the people were injured. She told television station KMOV she had seen several people playing in a grassy area at the park as the storm came in. She then heard several loud claps of thunder, and when she looked out the window again. she saw two people down on the ground.
Medics responded and were performing CPR on victims before they were taken to hospitals, Ford said.
At least one person was in critical condition, officials said. The names of the victims had not been released by Monday morning.
Officials: Crash on I-35 kills Kansas man, 19
GARDNER, Kan. | A 19-year-old man died in a crash on Interstate 35 at the Kansas City suburb of Gardner, Kansas, police said.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, television station WDAF reported. It was caused when the man’s northbound car missed an exit, launched into a grassy area and rolled, investigators said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not released his name by Monday morning. An investigation into the crash continues.
Omaha man identified as person who drowned at boat dock
OMAHA, Neb. | Police have identified a man who drowned while docking a boat on the Missouri River this weekend as an Omaha man.
Robert Winberg, 66, died in the Friday night incident, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Investigators said Winberg fell into the river while docking a boat around 9:20 p.m. Friday. Winberg was submerged for a long period in an area north of N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha before he was found by rescue crews and pulled from the water, officials said. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was declared dead.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
Another 340-plus cases reported in Iowa over 24 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa state health officials reported another jump in confirmed cases of coronavirus, as well as another death, to kick off the week as the state continues to see a rise in hospitalizations from the virus.
The state health department’s virus tracking site showed 343 cases and one death had been confirmed in the 24-hour period from Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. The state’s total deaths since the beginning of the outbreak stood at 793 Monday, while the total number of cases reached 38,907.
As of Monday morning, 221 people were hospitalized for the virus — a number that has been slowly increasing over the last few weeks after the state hit a low of 118 hospitalized on June 27 from its peak of 417 on May 6.
Missouri man drowns trying to help struggling swimmer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | A Jefferson City man drowned Sunday after trying to help a struggling swimmer on the Meramec River.
The incident unfolded at around 3 p.m. on the Meramec River, 1.25 miles downstream from the Onandaga Boat Ramp in Crawford County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alexander Terrell, 24, got into the water in an attempt to assist a person who was struggling and became submerged, the agency said.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
— From AP reports