11 arrested during protests over anti-crime program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Eleven people were arrested during a protest calling for an end to a federal initiative that will send 225 federal enforcement agents into Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City Star reported that the arrests came after someone spray-painted profanities and anti-police sentiments Friday on the headquarters building and a statue honoring officers who died in service. Police said protesters also punched and pushed some officers,
Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email that some of those arrested were facing misdemeanor charges while others were being investigated for possible felony charges. Damage estimates weren’t immediately available.
The protesters were calling for an end to a new program, called Operation Legend, which is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was fatally shot as he slept in his room last month.
Ex-jail guard charged in inmate beating picked as coach
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | A fired Kansas jail guard who is charged in the beating of a handcuffed inmate has been picked to help coach a high school soccer team.
The Kansas City Star reported that David Toland has been appointed assistant coach for the Bonner Springs High School’s soccer team, district spokeswoman Kaela Williams said in an email.
Toland has charges of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person pending. The criminal affidavit said he punched an inmate and slammed the prisoner’s head against an elevator door while he was a sergeant at the Wyandotte County Adult Detention Center.
The inmate was paid $50,000 in an out-of-court settlement, and another sheriff’s office employee also was charged.
Toland has served on the school board for Bonner Springs and Edwardsville since 2013.
“Board members cannot be employed by the district, so the hiring process is not yet complete due to his active status on the board,” Williams said, noting that Toland’s experience as a coach “made him the best candidate.”
Iowa health official reports backlog of COVID-19 tests
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa health officials said Sunday that a “significant number” of coronavirus tests were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the department’s electronic reporting system.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said its COVID-19 website will continue to update, and noted in a news release that reported daily case counts from last week will be adjusted as it processes the backlog.
The backlog does not impact notification of test results to individuals, health officials said.
KCCI-TV reported that as of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa website had confirmed 661 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing to 38,564 the number of positive cases since the outbreak began.
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths brought the state’s death toll to 792. The department noted 552 of the state’s deaths involved Iowans with pre-existing medical conditions.
Nebraska school cancels in-person graduation after parties
OMAHA, Neb. | The Ralston Public Schools canceled its in-person high school graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday after a member of the graduating class tested positive for COVID-19 and school officials learned students held several graduation parties.
Ralston Superintendent Mark Adler said in a message Saturday to parents and others that the district has “significant concerns about the potential spread” of the disease, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The decision came after consultation with local health officials.
The in-person graduation ceremony will not be rescheduled. A virtual ceremony was held on June 20.
