KU backs away from in-person requirement
LAWRENCE, Kan. | The University of Kansas is providing faculty more flexibility if they don’t feel comfortable teaching in-person classes in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer said Monday that decisions on courses, how they would be taught and teaching assignments “should be the purview of the department or program,” KCUR reported.
2 killed in early Monday crash in K.C. identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police identified two people killed in an early Monday morning crash in Kansas City when their speeding car crashed into a building.
The driver of the car, 30-year-old Kelly Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri, and a back seat passenger, 22-year-old Day’drina Whitmire of Independence, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash, police said. A passenger in the front seat was hospitalized in critical condition.
Iowa IBM client center to close
DUBUQUE, Iowa | The IBM Client Innovation Center in Dubuque will close within four months, the big tech company said Wednesday, taking nearly 350 jobs with it.
Word of the closure first came from Greater Dubuque Development Corp. CEO Rick Dickinson, who told the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the IBM facility will close by November. IBM spokesman Fred McNeese confirmed that later Wednesday, saying the company will consolidate the Dubuque tech support and outsourcing center with its center in Columbia, Missouri.
Nebraska man faces sentencing for drone delivery to prison
LINCOLN, Neb. | A Nebraska man accused of using a drone to try to deliver marijuana and tobacco to Lincoln Correctional Center pleaded no contest Tuesday to the charges.
Robert M. Kinser, 38, of Lincoln faces up to four years in prison at his August sentencing. He entered the pleas to charges of attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
An inmate on a work detail in February 2018 found a crashed drone and two white bags on prison grounds adjacent to the prison, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said.
