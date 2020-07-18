Woman killed after getting out of vehicle in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A Lee’s Summit woman was killed when she got out of her car following a minor traffic accident along Interstate 435 and was hit by another vehicle, police in Kansas City said.
The incident happened late Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of I-435 when 40-year-old Heather Fitzgerald’s car and a truck collided, police said.
Investigators believe the car was left disabled in the far left lane of traffic, and Fitzgerald got out of the car and stood on the shoulder of the interstate. Police said a northbound sport utility vehicle then came upon the disabled car and tried to avoid it by veering around it onto the shoulder, hitting the car and Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the SUV stopped at the crash and was released pending further investigation, police said.
Wichita man pleads guilty in hallucinogenic mushroom case
WICHITA, Kan. | A Wichita man pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms in his home, federal prosecutors for Kansas said.
Corey Logan, 35, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manufacturing a controlled substance, prosecutors said. In March 2018, police responded to a report of a shooting at Logan’s home and found Logan wounded, authorities said.
Officers also found an indoor mushroom operation in a bedroom, including about 215 grams of mushrooms with a street value of more than $2,000, police said. Logan, who has since recovered, faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 2.
Mutual of Omaha removing longtime Native American logo
OMAHA, Neb. | Mutual of Omaha plans to replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief, the insurance company announced Friday.
The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
“We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values and our desire to help overcome racial bias and stereotypes,” Mutual of Omaha CEO and Chairman James Blackledge said in a news release Friday.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is in the process of creating a new logo.
Mutual first adopted its Indian chief head logo in 1950, according to its website.
Ex-teacher who stole $54K from Iowa teachers union sentenced
WATERLOO, Iowa | A former Waterloo teacher who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the local teachers union to feed a gambling habit was sentenced Friday to eight months in federal prison.
Anthony Dehl, 59, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release. Dehl pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud.
Prosecutors said Dehl took more than $54,000 from the union’s accounts over about five years, when he was the union’s treasurer, withdrawing most of it at a local casino. Investigators said Dehl concealed his scheme by submitting false treasurer reports and other yearly reports to the organization.
Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.
