Muslim woman says gun range ordered her to remove hijab
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. | A Missouri gun range violated the civil rights of a Muslim woman by not allowing her to shoot unless she removed a religious head covering, an advocacy group said Thursday.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations asked the U.S. Department of Justice in a letter for a civil rights probe into the denial of services by Frontier Justice during an incident earlier this year at one of their gun ranges located in the suburban Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area.
The company, which touts on its website its core values of “Faith, Family and Freedom,” has facilities in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. It said in an email that head coverings are a safety risk because they could catch the hot brass when firing a firearm.
Former Kansas police officer, wife killed in motorcycle crash
CONCORDIA, Kan. | A former police officer and his wife were killed in a motorcycle crash in north-central Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle collided with a pickup Tuesday while rounding a curve about 3 miles west of Concordia, The Wichita Eagle reported.
The victims were identified as Michael Eugene Kaufman and Delinda Lea Kaufman, both of whom were 67 years old and from Hutchinson.
Iowa posts 700 new coronavirus cases, one-day deaths at 18
State figures released Thursday show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa increased by more than 700 in the past 24 hours and that the number of deaths, hospitalizations and patients admitted to intensive care were all rising.
Iowa Department of Public Health information shows 701 confirmed cases and that 18 people died in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest single-day death number since early June.
Agency spokeswoman Amy McCoy said the increase in deaths was in part because a long-term care facility wasn’t reporting the cases in the state tracking system, so some deaths dated back to July 12.
After dropping to 34 people in intensive care units in late June, the number increased to 65 people on Wednesday. That number exceed 160 in early May when the virus was at its peak.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus also had declined earlier but climbed to 195 on Wednesday. At its peak, over 400 people were hospitalized.
Nebraska Patrol: Chase reached speeds of 155 mph; driver arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. | An attempt to stop a speeding car on Interstate 80 led to a high-speed chase over 60 miles that reached 155 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The incident happened Monday night, when a Seward County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a speeding Camaro on the interstate near Seward, the patrol said in a news release. Troopers later spotted the speeding car at Waco, where it hit traffic cones in a construction site, and near Henderson. Troopers were unable to get the driver to stop.
The Camaro was later found abandoned, and the suspected driver was arrested at a Grand Island hotel, the patrol said. The 23-year-old Utah man was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of numerous traffic charges and possession of drug money.
Law enforcement officials have lamented a growing problem with excessive speeding along the interstate since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year, including a chase in late May in which a car was clocked at 174 mph before it was stopped near Gibbon. The Nebraska State Patrol said more than 200 drivers have been arrested for speeds exceeding 100 mph in recent months.
— From AP reports