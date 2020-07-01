Police: Man, woman killed, 5-year-old injured in shooting
FLORISSANT, Mo. | A man and woman were killed and a 5-year-old boy critically injured in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide shooting in a home outside a St. Louis suburb, police said.
St. Louis County police were called to the home outside Florissant around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a burglar alarm, officials said. Arriving officers found the man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found the child with a gunshot wound. The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The boy was later in stable condition at the hospital, police said.
Investigators said it appeared the man shot the woman and the child, then turned the gun on himself.
Police have not released the names of those involved and have not detailed how or whether the man was related to the other victims.
Feds cite Textron Aviation for 2019 explosion at Wichita site
WICHITA, Kan. | Federal regulators have cited aircraft maker Textron Aviation for a December 2019 explosion that injured 15 workers at its Wichita manufacturing plant.
U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Textron had a serious violation when it failed to protect employees from “autoclave explosion hazards” at the facility, KWCH-TV reported.
The agency has proposed a $13,494 penalty for the violation.
Liquid nitrogen in a pressurized vessel it referred to as Autoclave 8 built up and suffered a “catastrophic thermal fatigue failure.”
In addition to the fine, OSHA said Textron must also develop and implement measures to “effectively control, discover, maintain and repair pressure vessels, including autoclaves.”
Nebraska State Fair still a go, but will be scaled back
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. | The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday.
The fair’s board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year’s event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.
Executive Director Bill Ogg said the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between.
Fair officials said they may add other events if the fair nears. That could include the regular carnival, motor sports and other events if public health restrictions are relaxed. All large concerts have been canceled.
Fair-goers won’t have to pay an admission fee this year.
The fair is in Grand Island, one of the areas of the state hardest-hit by the coronavirus.
Iowa man accused of stabbing 2 police officers
DAVENPORT, Iowa | An Iowa man is being held without bond after allegedly stabbing two Davenport police officers.
Rick Timothy Sullivan, 36, of Davenport is being held on two felony counts of assault on a police officer, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Sullivan also faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon related to allegations that he also threatened a woman.
The case stems from an incident that unfolded Monday when police responded to a “domestic problem” call. A woman told officers Sullivan became angry about tree cutters coming to cut down a tree, according to documents.
The woman alleges Sullivan brandished a butter knife in his hand, threatened to kill her and pushed her down.
— From AP reports