Man who had sex with adult daughter gets more prison time
HASTINGS, Neb. | A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.
Travis Fieldgrove, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court in Hastings. In December, he pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove’s plea.
Fieldgrove made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say. The Adams County time will be served after the Hall County sentence is completed, the Adams County judge said.
Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October 2018, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told her mother about three years ago that she wanted to meet her biological father.
Her mother arranged a meeting with Fieldgrove, and the young woman and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September 2018, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties.
DNA tests have confirmed their biological relationship, authorities said.
No injuries reported in downtown
Des Moines building fire
DES MOINES, Iowa | No injuries were reported in a fire Thursday morning that forced people to evacuate a downtown Des Moines building, authorities said.
The blaze began a little before 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the Capital Square building, which counts The Des Moines Register newspaper among its tenants. Flames and some shattered windows could be seen from the street.
Fire Department spokesman Rick Thomas said most of the flames had been knocked down by a little after 8 a.m. Fire sprinklers checked the blaze until firefighters could begin their work, he told the newspaper.
The fire cause is being investigated.
Man convicted
of killing
his neighbor
in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. | A Carthage man has been convicted of killing his neighbor after a dispute that included a lawn mower being tipped over.
A Jasper County jury deliberated about 25 minutes Wednesday before finding Ricky Marchbanks, 62, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2016 shooting death of Jeremy Neeper, 38.
Marchbanks attorneys argued during the trial that the shooting was self-defense. Marchbanks believed Neeper had fired at Marchbanks’ truck and was pointing the gun at him when he decided to shoot, defense attorney Angela Acree said.
Prosecutors noted no gun was found at the scene and that Marchbanks fled the neighborhood after the shooting.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney also noted that Marchbanks left a message on his wife’s cousin’s phone that said he shot his neighbor because Neeper had tipped over his lawn mower, The Joplin Globe reported. He left a second message 10 minutes later that was the first time Marchbanks mentioned Neeper having a gun, she said.
Prosecutors also said Marchbanks told a neighbor and a friend before the shooting that he was going to kill Neeper.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Missouri of life without parole. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Man booked into jail after sister’s body found
in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. | A man was booked into jail on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder after his sister’s body was found in suburban Kansas City.
Twenty-seven-year-old Parker Mays of Lawrence, is being held without bond in Johnson County, Kansas.
Police said Layne Mays’ body was found Tuesday by her mother in her parents’ Overland Park home. Police have not yet said how she died.
A Kansas State University spokeswoman said Layne Mays was enrolled there through the fall 2019 semester but was not enrolled for the upcoming spring semester.
She studied animal science and rode with the school’s equestrian team.
Omaha area health officials investigating string of TB cases
OMAHA, Neb. | Health officials in eastern Nebraska said they’re investigating a string of tuberculosis cases in the Omaha area.
The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that 13 people have tested positive for latent tuberculosis, and one child has a confirmed active case of the lung infection, television station KETV reported. The department said it has tested 31 people since December, when it learned a person from out-of-state staying with family was diagnosed with the disease.
Tuberculosis is slow to develop, and it can take up to 10 weeks before a person who has been exposed tests positive for the infection. Common symptoms include unexplained rapid weight loss, profuse coughing, night sweats and fever. It is treated with a course of antimicrobial drugs.
— From AP reports