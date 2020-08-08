Nebraska man killed in head-on crash in Kansas
HOLTON, Kan. | A man from Omaha, Nebraska, died in a head-on crash involving a car and a semitrailer in northeastern Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton, television station KAKE reported.
A northbound car driven by Mohammad Alnosif, 24, of Omaha, veered into the southbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on, the patrol said. Alnosif was thrown from the car and died at the scene, according to investigators.
The patrol said the 38-year-old semi driver and a 66-year-old passenger with him were hospitalized for injuries.
K.C. plans Black Lives Matter murals for 6 streets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The city council in Missouri’s largest city has endorsed the idea of painting Black Lives Matter murals on six streets across the city.
Kansas City Council members voted 12-1 Thursday in favor of a resolution saying the city “recognizes the importance and significance of the Black Lives Matter movement and desires to commemorate the message through painting street murals,” The Kansas City Star reported.
Councilman Eric Bunch said he strongly supported the “symbolic step” while acknowledging that “no amount of paint on the streets, murals on the street ... are going to create systemic change.”
The lone vote against the Kansas City proposal came from Councilwoman Heather Hall. She told The Star that a Black Lives Matter mural would have a “complete valid reason to be in Kansas City” but she thought any mural should be painted on a wall or billboard.
Man critically injured when explosion rocks Iowa house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in an explosion at a home just outside the Cedar Rapids city limits, authorities their said.
The explosion occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday as Joshua Thomas, 24, of Marion, was working on the property, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. Thomas suffered severe burns from the blast and was taken by a medical helicopter from the scene of the explosion to an Iowa City hospital, officials said.
Thomas was the only person on the property at the time of the explosion, and the only person injured in the explosion, Sheriff Brian Gardner said.
Fire investigators were working to pinpoint the cause of the explosion, but Gardner said officials had narrowed down that it was fueled by natural gas or propane.
Another Nebraska prisons staffer tests positive for COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. | Another state prison worker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The latest staffer to test positive for the virus works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, the prisons department said late Thursday in a news release. The staffer is self-isolating at home.
The latest case brings the number of prison employees across the state to test positive for the virus to 48. The department said it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the latest case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
The state prison system has announced several positive cases among employees in the last week. It also earlier this week revealed the death of a 71-year-old inmate at the prison in Tecumseh prison, but refused to say whether the inmate had been diagnosed with or been tested for COVID-19, citing inmate privacy policy.
