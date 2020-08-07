Illinois man dies after hit by anchor in Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. | An Illinois man died after being hit by a boat anchor on Lake of the Ozarks, authorities said.
Craig Gathmann, 55, of Manito, Illinois, was operating a boat Wednesday afternoon with the anchor still in the water, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Once the anchor released, the tension in the rope caused it to catapult out of the water, hitting Gathmann, investigators said.
Gathmann was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Patrol records show the incident was the second boating death on the lake this year.
Police say 1 shot to death in barrage of gunfire in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. | A barrage of gunfire in the west end of Topeka led to the death of one person, police said.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to Southwest Gage Boulevard near a shopping district and not far from the Topeka Zoo, police said. Arriving officers found one person suffering gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person’s name and other details of the shooting had not been released by Thursday morning.
Police: Train fatally hit Missouri man in western Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | A Missouri man died after being hit by a train in western Nebraska’s Scottsbluff, police there said.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning, when police were called to railroad tracks where a man had been hit be a westbound train, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported.
Police Sgt. Lance Kite said the impact killed Michael Nolde, 56, of Missouri. The newspaper reported that Nolde had family members who live in Scottsbluff.
Police interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene and have said no foul play is suspected in Nolde’s death.
Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire
MONDAMIN, Iowa | An Iowa highway construction worker died after being hit by a speeding tire that came loose from a pickup, officials said.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, while Homero Carrillo, 51, was with a crew working on a bridge on Interstate 29 in Harrison County near Mondamin in western Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said Carrillo was working in a closed lane when a northbound pickup on I-29 lost the tire. The speeding tire bounded north through a median and hit Carrillo. Investigators said he died at the scene.
Officials did not report any injury to the 56-year-old pickup driver from Edwardsville, Kansas.
Remains found are those of Missouri woman missing 10 years
ST. CLAIR, Mo. | Authorities have determined that human remains found in March in eastern Missouri are those of a woman who was reported missing 10 years ago.
KMOV-TV reported that the remains of 64-year-old Margaret Unger were found March 22 in St. Clair, near her home. She had been missing since April 19, 2010.
The FBI said Unger’s husband reported her missing.
He told authorities at the time that he watched her walk away from the house and into the woods. He said he tried to follow her but lost her.
Unger’s husband said she had a history of mental illness and had not been taking her medicine.
— From AP reports