Police investigate fatal shooting in Kansas
OSBORNE, Kan. | The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in north-central Kansas.
The shooting happened late Friday night in Osborne, Wichita television station KAKE reported.
Investigators said Osborne police were called to a home and found Patrick Johnson, 58, of Salina, in a basement with a gunshot wound. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests had been reported by Wednesday. The Osborne County Sheriff’s office is also helping in the investigation.
Iowa governor signs order restoring felon voting rights
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order Wednesday granting convicted felons the right to vote after they complete their sentences, ending Iowa’s place as the only remaining state to broadly deny voting rights to felons.
Reynolds, a Republican, fulfilled a promise she made in June to issue the order, though she said she’ll continue to push the Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would prevent future governors from overturning it.
2 Offutt Air Force Base residents killed in crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. | Two residents of Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha were killed in a crash in Iowa, just across the Missouri River from the base, officials sad.
The crash happened early Sunday morning east of the Bellevue toll bridge in rural Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said. According to investigators, a car driven by Senior Airman Nicholas Johnson, 21, of Union, New Jersey, went off the roadway and into a ditch before vaulting across the road and hitting a tree.
Johnson and his passenger, 21-year-old Olivia Johnson, died at the scene, the patrol said. Officials did not say how or whether the two were related.
Patrol: Illinois man drowns in Missouri creek
STEELVILLE, Mo. | An Illinois man drowned in an eastern Missouri creek over the weekend, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Dalton Newkirk, 24, of Highland, Illinois, was in Huzzah Creek when he began to struggle in the water Saturday evening, went under and did not resurface, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Investigators said Newkirk was near a confluence in the water that’s popular for float trips and kayakers when he went under.
— From AP reports