American Royal cancels this year’s World Series of Barbecue
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | The American Royal will not hold this year’s World Series of Barbecue because it could not find a way to make the event safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday.
Glen Alan Phillips, president and CEO of the American Royal Association, said it was “painful” to cancel the barbecue contest for the first time since it began, The Kansas City Star reported.
The barbecue, which draws competitors from more than 30 states and several countries, was scheduled for Sept. 17 to 20 at the Kansas Speedway,
The organization also canceled this year’s Pro Rodeo, which was scheduled for September 25 and 26.
Police officer, 1 other hurt in KCK shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Two people, including a police officer, were hurt in an ambush shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, as officers sought to arrest a person in an earlier shooting, police there said.
The incident began Monday evening with reports of a shooting on Farrow Avenue, where officers found a person injured. During the investigation of that shooting, police were sent to a home where a person of interest was reported to be. Police arrested one person at the home.
As officers were leaving the home, officers came under gunfire from a nearby tree line, police said. One resident of the home was shot, and police said an officer was injured, but did not say whether that injury consisted of a gunshot. Neither the resident nor the officer’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Police said an officer returned fire, but that whoever had ambushed the officers fled from the area. Police continued Tuesday to search for the shooter or shooters.
Northeastern Iowa bicyclist dies in hospital after being hit
CHARLES CITY, Iowa | A northeastern Iowa woman died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County, authorities said.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when a truck driven by a 43-year-old Clarksville man hit a bicycle ridden by Ellen Bengston, 28, of Charles City, the Globe Gazette reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said Bengston was flown to a Mason City hospital. Hospital officials said Monday that Bengston had died of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.
Nebraska sheriff’s deputy acquitted of child abuse charge
HOLDREGE, Neb. | A south-central Nebraska sheriff’s deputy accused of giving a teenage girl a black eye has been acquitted of child abuse.
A six-person jury last week found Jamie Tilson, 32, found not guilty of misdemeanor counts of child abuse and third-degree assault, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 3 incident in Holdrege in which Tilson sought to take away the teenage relative’s phone.
Arresting officers said in an affidavit that the teen kicked a hole in a wall and talked back to Tilson, who said he “went to slap” the girl in the mouth, but hit her in the eye when she flinched, causing a black eye.
The teen took a photo of her black eye and shared it on social media. She also missed two days of school. Upon returning to school, a school aide asked about the swollen eye and the teen claimed to have fallen, court documents said.
A school nurse examined the eye, determined it was not caused by a fall and school officials called the state’s child abuse hotline.
Tilson remains employed by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.
— From AP reports