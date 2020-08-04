Police ID 2 killed in separate K.C. shootings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police have identified two people killed in separate weekend shootings in Kansas City.
A man found fatally wounded late Saturday near Wyandotte Avenue and 39th Street was identified as 24-year-old Deon Paige, according to a police news release Monday. Witnesses reported hearing several shots but couldn’t provide a description of the shooter.
Police also identified a woman found dead early Sunday morning at a home near Gregory Boulevard and Bales Avenue in southeastern Kansas City as 25-year-old Briana Johnson.
Newest justice for Kansas Supreme Court sworn in
TOPEKA, Kan. | The newest member of the Kansas Supreme Court has been sworn in.
Keynen “K.J.” Wall Jr. took the oath at the Kansas Judicial Center on Monday. Chief Justice Marla Luckert presided at the ceremony.
The ceremony was smaller than usual because of the room needed to allow social distancing due to the coronavirus. Wall wore a mask as he was sworn in.
Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Wall in March to fill a vacancy created when former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December.
Wall had been in private practice with the Forbes Law Group of Overland Park since 2015. Before that he was special projects counsel to the Supreme Court, which involved managing the court’s capital appeals office.
His other experience includes stints as senior legal counsel for Federated Insurance in Owatonna, Minnesota, and as an associate attorney with a law firm in Greeley, Colorado. He was a judicial law clerk from 2002 to 2004 for U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum.
Wall has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Kansas State University, a master’s degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota, and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Sheriff’s Office: Gretna man killed in 3-vehicle crash
GRETNA, Neb. | A Gretna man died in a crash involving three vehicles, authorities in eastern Nebraska said.
The crash happened Saturday on U.S. Highway 6 near Gretna when a 1920s Ford and a pickup collided, killing 47-year-old Steve Hartman, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hartman was driving the antique car when the crash happened. Investigators said the collision also saw at least one of the vehicles hit a Jeep.
Hartman was declared dead at the scene. The 24-year-old driver of the pickup and his passengers, as well as those in the Jeep, were not injured, investigators said.
Man fatally shot at 8-year-old son’s funeral; suspect held
DAVENPORT, Iowa | A suspect was arrested and charged after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an eastern Iowa funeral home where he was attending the funeral of his 8-year-old son, who died of cancer, police said.
Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and later died, the Quad-City Times reported. Shorter was there for the funeral of Jermier Leon Shorter, of St. Paul, Minnesota.
A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.
Police who responded to the shooting said officers spotted the suspect in an Infiniti sedan without plates and attempted to pull the car over. But the car sped off, and police disengaged for fear that a high-speed chase through residential areas could injure bystanders.
Police later found the suspect, who fled on foot, but was caught and arrested. During the chase, the suspect — later identified as Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of Davenport — threw a bag containing a gun over a fence, police said. Laster is prohibited from having a gun because of felony convictions from 2018.
