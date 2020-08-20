Missing Kansas woman’s SUV found with body inside, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. | A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said the body has not yet been positively identified but authorities believe it is Marilane Carter of Overland Park, Kansas, who has been missing since Aug. 3.

The body was in found in the driver’s seat of Carter’s vehicle, which was found inside a large shipping container on private property in West Memphis, Arkansas, just across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.

“I believe that anything that happened, happened by her own doing,” Crittenden County Chief Investigator Todd Grooms said at a news conference Tuesday.

Grooms said it appears the vehicle was driven into the container on the property and Carter’s purse and credit cards were found inside it.

Officers justified in fatal shooting of homicide suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. | A Kansas prosecutor has ruled that law enforcement were justified in fatally shooting a man linked to two Nebraska killings.

Douglas County, Kansas, District Attorney Charles Branson announced his findings Tuesday after reviewing the deadly June 15 shooting of 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh.

Authorities have said they believed Hirsh had been in Kansas since June 12 when a car was stolen from Clay Center. The Marshals Service was helping to look for the vehicle when the Kansas Highway Patrol spotted it near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas.

Troopers pursued the vehicle into Lawrence, where gunfire was exchanged, and Hirsh was killed. Branson’s announcement means no charges will be filed against the officers involved.

Hirsh, a white man, faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the Omaha, Nebraska, shooting death of John Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. During their homicide investigation, detectives also discovered the body of 68-year-old John Clanton in the Ponca Hills area of Douglas County in Nebraska.

2 Hastings teens killed in car, semi crash in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. | Two teenagers died when the car they were in collided with a semitrailer near Hastings, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of state Highway 281 and a county road just south of Hastings, television station KSNB reported. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that a car driven by Anahi Solis, 17, of Hastings, ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi.

Solis and a passenger in her car, Daniel Carpenter, 19, of Hastings, were killed, investigators said. Another passenger in the car suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Hastings hospital.

The 28-year-old driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

Drake removes 14 students for violating virus guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa | Drake University has removed more than a dozen students from its Des Moines campus, saying they violated coronavirus safety and prevention guidelines at gatherings both on and off campus.

Drake University Dean of Students Jerry Parker said 14 students were asked to leave campus for two weeks, television station KCCI reported.

The private school asks undergraduate students to sign a compact in which they agree to social distance, self-monitor for symptoms and wear face coverings in campus buildings. The compact states that students will be disciplined if they host or attend parties on or off campus.

Students who repeatedly violate the compact could be suspended or expelled.

