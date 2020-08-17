Man helps change tire, then robs driver in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS | After a man helped change a tire, police said he stole the stranded driver’s money and cellphone at gunpoint.
A 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman said a man who stopped to help them around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis changed their tire.
Then the man who had changed the tire asked to be paid for helping. When the victim pulled out his wallet, police said the man pulled out a gun and took the victim’s cash and cellphone.
No one was injured. No other details were released Sunday.
Kansas teachers who quit over virus worries face penalties
WICHITA, Kan. | Kansas teachers who quit because they don’t feel safe returning to teaching in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic might have to pay their school districts up to $10,000 for backing out of their contracts.
Penalties for quitting or resigning are meant to help districts find replacement teachers, but schools must prove that their penalty fee is actually based on the cost of replacing that teacher and not just an arbitrary amount designed to punish teachers.
Educators say heading back to school seemed a lot safer before the resignation deadlines a few months ago when the coronavirus outbreak appeared nearly under control, KMUW-FM reported. The state had reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two months and businesses were slowly reopening.
Some educators say it’s unfair to charge teachers for escaping their contracts if the situation has changed and they no longer feel safe returning to the classroom.
2 professors say Nebraska college refused remote teaching
WAYNE, Neb. | Two Wayne State College professors say they are frustrated that their requests to teach remotely this fall were denied.
Longtime history professor 76-year-old Don Hickey said he hired an attorney after college officials rejected his request.
After Hickey told administrators he would teach his classes remotely whether they approved or not he was told his classes would be taught on campus by other faculty members. Hickey has taught at the school since 1978.
Another Wayne State history faculty member, 63-year-old Joseph Weixelman, also had his request rejected. Weixelman said he has multiple sclerosis and that medications for that disease suppress the immune system, which could make him more susceptible to severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.
A spokeswoman for the Nebraska State College System said fewer than 20 professors requested accommodations for teaching this fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Spokeswoman Judi Yorges said she wasn’t sure how many requests were granted.
Iowa reports 52,221 virus cases, 975 COVID-19 deaths
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa authorities reported 573 additional coronavirus cases and two more deaths linked to the virus Sunday.
The state said there had been 52,221 virus cases and 975 deaths linked to COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to Iowa’s online virus tracker. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and experts believe people can have the virus without feeling sick.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 472.14 new cases per day on Aug. 1 to 501.43 new cases per day on Aug. 15.
The state said Sunday that 271 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa, up from 228 a day earlier.
Iowa officials said 40,493 of the 52,221 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state since the outbreak began have recovered.
