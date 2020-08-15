Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. | Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Springfield, Missouri.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, when officers were called to a home for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man — later identified as Travis Gauch, 24, of Mountain Grove, Missouri — was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police had not announced any arrests in the case by Friday morning and have asked the public for any information or tips on the shooting.
Wichita musician sues city over injuries from police chase
WICHITA, Kan. | Wichita musician Jenny Wood is suing the city of Wichita after a police chase ended with a crash that killed two of her relatives and left her permanently disabled.
Wood alleges in the lawsuit filed Thursday that the police officer who started the chase on May 5, 2019, was not properly trained. The stolen vehicle that was being pursued collided with the Wood family’s car, killing her mother and niece and seriously injuring Wood.
The lawsuit notes the chase went through downtown Wichita at speeds up to 75 mph on a busy Sunday afternoon, and contends the resulting crash was predictable, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Wood suffered brain trauma and bleeding, a skull fracture, seven broken ribs, multiple pelvic fractures and a broken collarbone, according to the the lawsuit.
City spokesman Jim Jonas declined to comment on pending litigation.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, Mia Collins of Douglass, Kansas, was on probation for stealing a handgun. She was charged with stealing a vehicle but that charged was dropped in exchange for a guilty plea on the weapons charge.
She and a passenger in her car, Christopher English of Wichita, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19
AMES, Iowa | Another 75 students have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as they moved back to campus at Iowa State University, the university announced Friday.
The university is testing all students living in residence halls or on-campus housing at they move in before classes start Monday.
The 75 students were among 3,472 students tested between Aug. 7 and Thursday, which represents a 2.2% positivity rate, the university said.
That is the same positivity rate reported last week when 66 positive cases were found among the 3,037 students tested.
The university reserved two halls for students with positive tests to quarantine or isolate, or they may quarantine at home if they wish, university officials said.
Police say man killed in hit-and-run crash
KEARNEY, Neb. | A pedestrian was killed this week in a hit-and-run crash south of Kearney in south-central Nebraska, police there said.
The crash happened in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 44 in Kearney County, the Kearney Hub reported.
The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving deputies found Christopher Hines, 43, of Kearney, dead at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No arrests in the case had been reported by midday Friday.
Police ID man shot to death in grassy lot in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police have identified a man who was found shot to death this week in a grassy lot in Kansas City.
Police were called to the area of Independence Avenue and the Paseo around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting, officials said, and arriving officers found the body of Montez Blake, 58, in the lot.
Police interviewed witnesses, but no arrests had been reported by Friday afternoon.
The death marked the 123rd homicide in Kansas City so far this year, compared with 90 homicides for the same period in 2019.
— From AP reports