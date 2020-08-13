Police: Shooting at suburban St. Louis apartment kills 1
BLACK JACK, Mo. | A shooting at a suburban St. Louis apartment complex left one person dead, police said.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening in Black Jack, north of St. Louis, St. Louis County police said. Officers were called to the Whisper Lake Apartments around 6:30 p.m. and arrived to find a person dead on the grounds around the complex, according to police.
Police had not released the victim’s name or information on the details of the shooting by early Wednesday morning. Neither had any arrests in the case been reported.
Arrest made in stray-bullet shooting death of Topeka woman
TOPEKA, Kan. | Police have made an arrested in the death of a Topeka woman who was killed by a stray bullet as she stood in her front yard.
The shooting happened late the night of Aug. 5 as Jerrie Lyn Ross, 62, was in her yard.
Tony Reece Dante Baird, 29, was arrested late Tuesday, the Capital-Journal reported. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and the reckless criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
Police had earlier said they were searching for a suspect seen in video images in the area at the time of the shooting.
Police have said Ross was innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other. Ross was a real estate and property manager who owned and operated Homes By Ross in Topeka, according to her family.
Nebraska lawmakers pass tax cut for military retirees
LINCOLN, Neb. | Military retirees who live in Nebraska will get a tax cut starting in 2022 under a bill slated to become state law.
Lawmakers gave the measure final approval Wednesday and sent it to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who proposed it at the start of this year’s session. The bill would exempt half of a military retiree’s benefits from Nebraska state taxes.
Sen. Tom Brewer, who sponsored the bill, has said the measure would help Nebraska attract and retain military service members after they retire. Several neighboring states, including Iowa and Missouri, don’t impose any tax on military retirement benefits and both states have managed to entice retirees from Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base.
Brewer, a U.S. Army veteran from Gordon, introduced the bill last year but lawmakers ran out of time before they were able to debate it in 2019.
Lawmakers pushed back the effective date of the tax cut so that it won’t cost anything until the fiscal year that begins in July 2021. By 2024, it will cost about $14 million a year in lost revenue.
The legislation would affect more than 13,000 military retirees in Nebraska.
Ricketts identified the bill as one of his top legislative priorities this year, arguing that military retirees often move on to second careers that help stimulate their local economy and generate tax revenue.
Boy killed in personal watercraft collision on lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa | A 14-year-old boy died in a personal watercraft collision on Clear Lake in north-central Iowa, officials said.
The collision of the two recreational watercraft happened around noon Tuesday, according to a news release Wednesday from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Officials did not give details on how the crash occurred, but said the teen killed was operating one of the watercraft involved. His name had not been released by Wednesday morning.
A 12-year-old child operating the second watercraft sustained minor injuries, investigators said, and a passenger on the second watercraft was not injured.
— From AP reports