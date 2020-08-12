St. Louis man charged with killing over parking dispute
ST. LOUIS | A St. Louis man has been charged, accused of fatally shooting a neighbor during an argument over street parking, then of trying to kill the victim’s wife.
Troy Jackson Jr, 28,. was charged Monday with first-degree murder, assault and other counts for the June 16 killing of Jermane Hicks, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Police said Jackson shot Hicks as the two argued over street parking on the block where both men lived. Hicks’ wife was inside their home at the time and saw Jackson shoot her husband, investigators said, and went outside to confront Jackson. Police said Jackson then fled, but later returned to the house.
He accused of barging through the front door and fired shots at Hicks’ wife inside the home. Police said he missed and exhausted all of the rounds in his gun before fleeing.
Police say 2 killed, another injured in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. | Two people were killed and another person injured in a late-night shooting at a Topeka mobile home park, police said.
Officers were called to the mobile home park around 10:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene, police said, and the two other victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of the later died.
Police had not released the victims’ names and had not announced any arrests in the case by Tuesday morning.
Nebraska police fatally shoot man accused of having knife
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. | Police in Grand Island fatally shot a man who charged at officers with a knife, despite attempts to use less lethal force to subdue him, police there said.
The shooting happened near midnight Monday, when officers were called to a house by people seeking to have a family member they suspected of being under the influence of drugs removed from the home, police said Tuesday morning in a news release.
Arriving officers said the family member — later identified as Americo Reyes Jr., 40, of Grand Island — began barricading the home’s doors and turning out the lights before he met officers at the back door holding a large knife.
Officers used what they described as two different less-lethal options on Reyes to try to subdue him, police said, but they appeared to have no effect on him. Officers repeatedly ordered Reyes to drop the knife, but he charged at the officers with it, police said, and the officers shot him.
The officers immediately performed first aid until medics arrived, police said, but Reyes died at the scene.
Police said an investigation into the death will be conducted by South Central Area Law Enforcement Services, led by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off 72 employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | One of eastern Iowa’s largest employers has revealed it plans to lay off 72 workers at its Cedar Rapids plant.
The company, which manufactures aviation and military equipment, had announced on July 30 that it would lay off workers, but declined to say how many. It revealed the number in a recent notice to Iowa Workforce Development, The Gazette reported Monday.
The cuts come amid declining sales numbers during the global coronavirus outbreak.
The company already has implemented voluntary separation agreements, furloughs, pay cuts, a hiring freeze and a cancellation of any merit pay increases, Collins Aerospace President Stephen Timm said in an email.
The cuts primarily affect Collins Aerospace’s commercial business functions, Timm said.
Collins Aerospace will give laid off employees one week of severance pay for each year served at the company, according to The Gazette.
— From AP reports