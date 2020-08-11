K.C. police respond to 6 homicides over weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Kansas City police are investigating five homicides and an apparently accidental shooting death in the city over the weekend, including the latest Sunday evening on the city’s west side.
Police said Monday a shooting in the parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo on Sunday evening that left one man dead appeared to be accidental. The man was shot while he was inside a car with three other men, police said.
On Sunday evening, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Tony Aguirre Community Center, and he later died at a hospital. He was identified Monday as 19-year-old Maxwell Hill.
Earlier Sunday, officers found a woman dead in a home near Ward Parkway. Police said Stacey Bell, 56, died in what appeared to be a domestic dispute and a relative was in custody.
And on Sunday morning, police found Derrick Davis, 18, fatally shot inside a home. Police are searching for a suspect in that case.
And two men were found dead from gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in central Kansas City on Saturday. The victims were identified Monday as Arlan Jones, 67, and Kenneth Hanan, 59. Kevin McClanahan, 40, of Kansas City was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.
Sheriff’s office says 1 dead in fiery Hutchinson crash
HUTCHINSON, Kan. | One person died in a fiery crash near Hutchinson, authorities in south-central Kansas said.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday northwest of Hutchinson along or near Kansas Highway 96, television station KAKE reported. A pickup caught fire after crashing, trapping a person inside the vehicle, Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Steve Lutz said. That person died at the scene, Lutz said.
Officials have not released the victim’s name or given other details of the crash, but said investigators believe excessive speed contributed to the fatality.
University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall
IOWA CITY, Iowa | University of Iowa administrators pushed ahead Monday with plans to resume in-person classes and on-campus housing, even as student leaders argued those steps were too risky during the coronavirus pandemic.
The university said it would not test students who will begin moving into the Iowa City campus in the coming days, unlike last week’s mass testing at Iowa State University that identified dozens of infected students.
The campus health officer, Dr. Dan Fick, said one-time testing could give students a false sense of security and would require “significant resources” to administer correctly.
He said the university has focused on other public health measures that would be more effective to stop the spread, including reducing campus density, modifying classrooms and buildings to allow for social distancing and requiring face coverings.
Students with symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus will be able to get tested, Fick said.
Nebraska hires new legislative child welfare watchdog
LINCOLN, Neb. | A legislative staffer who previously worked as a lobbyist and child advocate has been chosen as Nebraska’s next inspector general for child welfare, officials announced Monday.
Jennifer Carter will serve as a legislative watchdog over Nebraska’s child welfare services. She currently serves as a staff lawyer for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, and previously worked as a lobbyist and consultant and director of public policy for the group Nebraska Appleseed.
Carter will replace Julie Rogers, who was chosen in January to become Nebraska’s state ombudsman. She will start in hew new role on Sept. 2.
— From AP reports