Road rage leads to crash, shooting in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. | A Lee’s Summit man was charged in an apparent road rage incident near an interstate that escalated into shots being fired, police said.
Joseph Terry, 54, was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police said the confrontation Thursday evening began on an exit ramp from Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit when a vehicle pulled ahead of another car and stopped abruptly, causing the second driver to rear-end him.
The victim’s vehicle spun onto the shoulder. Witnesses said Terry then hit the vehicle and fired several shots into it, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries from the crash and a graze wound from a bullet, police said.
Online court records do not name an attorney for Terry.
Man pleads guilty to driving pounds of drugs through Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. | A California man pleaded guilty to transporting 9 pounds of fentanyl and 8 pounds of heroin across Kansas on his way to delivering the drugs in New York.
Mauricio Canas, of Bermuda Dunes, California, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Wichita to interstate transportation in furtherance of drug trafficking and using a phone in furtherance of drug trafficking, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
The drugs were found when Canas was stopped on Aug. 21, 2019, in Thomas County for a traffic violation.
Prosecutors said Canas was transporting the drugs from California to New York for distribution when he drove through Kansas.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 22.
Worker helping clear debris from Omaha road hit, killed
OMAHA, Neb. | A roadside volunteer who was helping clear debris from a south Omaha road following a crash was fatally hit by a car, police said.
The crash happened Thursday on the John F. Kennedy Freeway, police said, killing John Holcomb, 70, of Omaha. Investigators said Holcomb had been clearing debris from an earlier crash out of the road when he was hit be a southbound car and thrown into a grass embankment. Medics pronounced Holcomb dead at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol said Holcomb was working as motor assist volunteer when he was hit. Holcomb had served in the Metro Area Motorist Assist Program as a volunteer since 2014, the patrol said.
The 38-year-old woman driving the car that hit Holcomb was not injured, police said. Police continue to investigate the crash.
Iowa increases enforcement as state reports 696 new cases
A day after officials launched an effort to increase enforcement of distancing orders in bars and restaurants, a state agency reported Friday that there had been nearly 700 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past day.
The Alcoholic Beverages Division, which approves liquor licenses, and the Department of Inspections and Appeals, which issues restaurant permits, announced Thursday a $1,000 fine will be imposed on bars that fail to enforce requirements that people stay 6 feet apart when more than 10 are gathered. Restaurants will get a warning.
— From AP reports