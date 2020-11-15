DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jacqueline Hunter bundled up and prepared herself for the brisk morning walk to work the day after Christmas last year.

As she headed down the street nearing Jackson Park, she glanced at the garbage piled outside homes from the day before and saw a culmination of cardboard and wrapping paper, but what caught her eye were the bright, plastic items that protruded from the dumpsters.

"I walked outside, and I cannot tell you the amount of toys that were outside people had discarded," Hunter told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. "What happened is they received new toys for Christmas, and it was like new toys in, old toys out."

Hunter, the director of Dubuque's Multicultural Family Center, decided she needed to do something to not only keep the toys out of landfills but to help children by sending the toys to new homes.

"So many toys are made up of so many parts that cannot be recycled," she said. "It's an $80 billion industry in America. One of the things people do not realize is play for poor kids looks very different than kids that are coming from a more advantaged family."

Hunter reached out to colleagues in the city and began brainstorming ideas to launch the organization Oh Happy Play, and by next month, Hunter plans to have hundreds of toys collected to begin distribution throughout the Dubuque County area.

In the beginning, Tim Hitzler, the founder and former executive director of Key City Creative Center, said he guided her through all of the paperwork to turn Oh Happy Play into a nonprofit. He has lent her the space on Central Avenue as an area for families to drop off toys.

"I think the concept is good," he said. "I think for environmental reasons, a lot of toys are disposed of and there are kids that would use those and there are probably parents that can't afford new toys."

She hopes to disperse the toys to families in the area Dec. 14-23 to ensure families are able to provide gifts for their children this Christmas, she said. In order to collect as many toys as possible, Hunter is hoping for more volunteers to collect used toys in rural cities or nearby cities such as Asbury.

"We were collecting toys before we knew what we would do with them," she said. "Our goal was to take toys people no longer wanted and then rehome them to a new family. About a month ago, we decided we were going to make this happen."

Hunter said she and her planning team are still working to secure a distribution site for next month and hope someone in the area will be able to lend them space to use.

Erica Haugen, who met Hunter while they both worked for the City of Dubuque, said she helped with brainstorming and planning to bring Oh Happy Play to life.

"We want to recycle, refurbish, redistribute and reconnect," she said. "Part of the goal is to get toys into the hands of families that need them for the holiday season."

Hunter will be accepting toy donations from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1902 Central Avenue and every other Sunday following. If families are not available during those days, Hunter will meet them and pick them up, she said.

So far, most of the used toys Oh Happy Play has received do not need any major improvements, Hunter said. Some have needed new batteries and dolls have needed their hair brushed but besides that, they have all been in good condition.

"We clean them up the best we can," Hunter said. "I will not give a child anything that I would not give my own child. I do look up the toys to see what age they are for and look up the national safety standards for toys."

Families interested in receiving toys to gift their children this holiday season will be asked to fill out a form with their information, but anyone is eligible for receiving a toy, Hunter said.

"We want to be able to make the toys available to anyone," she said. "It is for as many children as we are able to."