OMAHA, Neb. — The sunsets are still there. So are the eagles. And the deer.
Now, with access to the Missouri River mostly open in the Omaha metro area, the boaters, birders, anglers and nature lovers are back, too.
The reopening of Omaha’s N.P. Dodge Park and Marina recently and the April reopening of the docks at Bellevue’s Haworth Park signal more this year than the usual start of summer.
Boat access from these two parks finally puts an end to some of the metro area recreational impacts of 2019’s catastrophic flooding on the Missouri River.
Given the isolation and stress created by the coronavirus, easier access to the river and the reopening of Dodge Park is even more welcome.
“Freedom,” “peace” and “friendships” are how boaters describe the lure of the Missouri River.
Candi Marcantel and her boyfriend, Matt Morris, were like a lot of Omaha-area boaters when Dodge Park opened during Memorial Day weekend.
The first full day the park was open, the couple spent the entire day on the river. And they were back the next day. Within a few days, the couple had boated more than they had in all of 2019, Marcantel said.
“It was beautiful,” she told the Omaha World-Herald.
Lake boating, be it at Lake Manawa or Carter Lake, is no substitute for being on the river, she said.
“The river has a more free-flowing feel to it — as you motor up the river, shut the motor off and drift back down,” she said. And then there’s pulling up to a sandbar, getting out the grills and chairs and hanging out with friends.
“And absolutely, the sunsets are one of our favorite things about being out on the river,” she said.
That’s a story shared by others.
“We try to spend as much time on the river as possible,” said Trevor Holmstedt as he and daughter Frances pulled their boat out of the river.
Holmstedt said flooding, especially last year’s, has changed the river. The banks are deeply eroded, the river is wider and there are fewer sandbars.
Other public and private marinas have been open along the river, but Dodge Park and Haworth Park are the two crucial ones providing the metro area public access on the Nebraska side. As such, they save area boaters considerable driving time.