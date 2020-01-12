Fight over cash-paying video games hits crucial stretch

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Just across the mall lobby from the glass-door entrance to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office sits a cash-paying electronic game terminal that the office is fighting to outlaw, like thousands of other devices like it around the state.
In an unfolding court battle, the state’s top law enforcement office is representing Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, which accuses the proliferating machines of siphoning more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
An ally is Pennsylvania’s competition-wary casino industry in the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino state.
The court fight comes down to whether Pennsylvania law prohibits the machines as unlicensed slot machines, even if a player’s success is supposedly based on skill, rather than chance.
Arguments are scheduled for Wednesday before the state’s Commonwealth Court in a case given momentum by recent police seizures of the machines. The court, on Dec. 13, ordered a halt to police seizures of the Pennsylvania Skill brand of game terminals and it will decide whether to maintain that injunction while it considers the legal fate of the machines.
How the courts rule could have ramifications for those profiting from the games: coin-operated machine distributors, bars, pizza parlors, groceries, corner stores, bowling alleys, tobacco shops and even the greeting card store steps away from the attorney general’s office.
Nonprofit clubs, such as the Rescue Firemen’s Home Association in Middletown, near Harrisburg, said the games are allowing them to make far bigger charitable contributions to the community.