On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., one person was killed following a vehicle collision in Daviess County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Guy Stanley, an 89-year-old man from Higginsville, Missouri, was driving on MO-13 and his vehicle traveled through the intersection at MO-6.
It drove off the north side of the roadway, collided with trees and the vehicle drove down an embankment.
Around 8 p.m., Stanley was pronounced dead on the scene.
His body was transported to Stith funeral home in Gallatin, Missouri.
