Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

LOS ANGELES — The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors for the musical family.
“When We All Fall sleep, Where Do We Go?” — created in the musicians’ Los Angeles home — helped Eilish win the top four honors, including album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist. The 18-year-old is the young artist to achieve the feat.
Finneas — who co-wrote, produced and engineered the album, walked away as Sunday’s top winner with six. Eilish won five honors.
Together, they also won best pop vocal album, while Finneas’ individual honors included home producer of the year (non-classical) and best engineered album (non-classical).
“This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life,” Eilish said. “I genuinely wanna say I am so grateful and I only wanna say that I am so grateful.”
Finneas added that they “just make music in a bedroom together and we still do that.”
“This is to all the kids who are making music in the bedroom today — you’re going to get one of these,” Finneas said.
The bedroom where they created magic was brought to life when they hit the stage and performed “When the Party’s Over,” which featured Finneas on keys and Eilish singing in a soft, pitch perfect tone.
The show — which took place at the Staples Center, the stomping ground of Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the awards began — kicked off with a touching, emotional and a cappella performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.