With Daylight Saving Time quickly approaching and the clocks falling back,the interpersonal impact thelack of sunlight has on the population is undeniable.
Ellen Beier, a local therapist, said shebelieves that DST can serve as an aggravating factor for people who do have mood disorders, but does not find that it has been the main factor that people blame their mental health issues on.
“I think that the spring switch is actually harder on people’s sleep schedules,” Beier said. “The fall switch though, the way it coincides with, we all are experiencing less light and thischange of seasons... it is definitely a transition that can change people’s moods. It can add a little stress.”
Beier acknowledged that families with small children may struggle when the time comes to adjust the clocks, as it adds difficultyand stressto maintaining a sleep schedule.
“Kids are not aware of what that clock is doing, they’re aware of what their bodies are telling them,” Beier said.“It’sgoing to take some time, and therefore, for everyone, it takes a little bit of adjustment.”
“If you do find things now are affecting your mood, if you are struggling, it is a good time to find trustworthy connections,” Beier said. “If you have those people in your life that you can just reach out to and express what you were feeling, it’s a good time to do that. If you need access to mental health care, reach out, start making that research to where you can go to find the care that you need.”
According to theNational Alliance on Mental Illness, the fewer hours of daylight due to turning our clocks back can extenuate seasonal affective disorder, or other mood disorders people may suffer from. From disrupting circadian rhythms, changing sleep schedules,exacerbating negativeself-talkandthoughts, thecons of DST are felt across many aspects of life.
"I do think that that shift of the seasons is just really important for people to be aware of, ‘How do I plan for that and how do I take care of myself in the midst of that time when my mood is affected?’” Beier said. "Part of it is,Ithink that we do sort ofslowdownin our social interactions.We are not out and about as much because if we can avoid it, we don’t go out on those days.”
For additional support dealing with these mental changes, Beier encourages those to listen to yourself and what you may need with the change, and to reach out for mental health care if you need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.