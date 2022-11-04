AP120116041746 (copy)

Mental and emotional effects can be felt as the clocks are turned back for Daylight Saving Time, as we lose an hour of sunlight. 

With Daylight Saving Time quickly approaching and the clocks falling back, the interpersonal impact the lack of sunlight has on the population is undeniable. 

Ellen Beier, a local therapist, said she believes that DST can serve as an aggravating factor for people who do have mood disorders, but does not find that it has been the main factor that people blame their mental health issues on.  

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.