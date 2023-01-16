Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steven Greiert hits the table with a rubber mallet after as he announces the results of the vocal vote to remove Shawn Harper from the committee. Everyone on the committee approved the motion other than one member who abstained.
Shawn Harper leaves the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee after its members voted to remove him on Jan. 12.
Shawn Harper leaves the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee after its members voted to remove him on Jan. 12.
Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steven Greiert hits the table with a rubber mallet after as he announces the results of the vocal vote to remove Shawn Harper from the committee. Everyone on the committee approved the motion other than one member who abstained.
The Buchanan County Republican Central Committee has agreed to remove one of its outspoken members from the group.
Members of the committee said Shawn Harper was ousted because he fundraised on behalf of the group without approval, didn't work well with others and had questionable behavior online. Harper said it was because he thinks the GOP should disassociate itself from Donald Trump.
The committee, which helps recruit, vet and fundraise for Republican candidates in the county, took the action during a meeting last Thursday night at Perkins.
"Too much of our time was wasted by Mr. Harper and his antics and his rudeness. Too many good people that we really needed on the committee were driven away and others reluctant to join,” Kristi Green, the central committee vice chair, told News-Press NOW after the meeting. “I’m just glad that we can move forward now with the business that we are tasked to do.”
Harper admitted to raising money to get a new banner and said he was not ashamed of anything he has posted online.
“Supposedly being rude to people? I’ll tell you what. I’m a grizzly bear and a rattlesnake if someone is mean to me and I brought out their nastiness,” Harper said after being asked during the meeting about his actions towards fellow committee members.
Committee Chair Steven Greiert said all the group's members except one approved the motion to remove Harper. That last person abstained.
Harper called it retribution for his anti-Trump views.
“I think I very genuinely and sincerely expose the Trumpian troll cartel in this part of the country,” Harper told News-Press NOW a couple of days after the meeting. “My anti-Trump Republicanism is definitely a contributing factor. They are nasty little trolls.”
Greiert told News-Press NOW after the meeting the vote was due to Harper’s actions and not his political views.
“He's been, unfortunately, rude and obnoxious and condescending toward other members, especially the women in our group," Greiert said.
Greiert added members of the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee support a variety of presidential candidates for the primaries, including Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others. He emphasized the role of the committee is focused on local elections.
“There is lots of room under the Republican tent for differing opinions on different critical issues,” Green told News-Press NOW after the meeting. “I think that is our strength.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.