Weather-related late starts Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Some schools announced late starts due to weather on Thursday:— King City R-I School District will start classes at 10 a.m.— USD 111 Doniphan West will have a two-hour delay and no preschool.
