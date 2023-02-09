top story Weather-related closings Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Comstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save School closings for Thursday, Feb. 9:— St. Joseph School District — Bishop LeBlond High School— Cameron R-III— Cathedral School— Helen Davis State School— Missouri Western State University— Mound City R-II— Platte County R-III— Savannah R-III— St. Francis Xavier School— St. James School— St. Joseph Christian School— USD 111 Doniphan WestOther closings:— Andrew County Senior Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Business Business And Commercial Law Christianity Religion Education × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Cheaper fried and sugary foods come with higher health cost +2 Government New scoreboard at Civic Arena among latest renovations Public Safety Safety experts offer tips for teen drivers 1:39 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: The history of Super Bowl weather More Local News → 1:07 Winter weather this morning 46 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
