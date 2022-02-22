SCHOOLS
— Avenue City Schools, closed Tuesday.
— Helen Davis School, closed Tuesday.
— Mid-Buchanan R-V, closed Tuesday.
— North Andrew R-VI, closed Tuesday.
— Riverside USD 114, two-hour delay Tuesday.
— Savannah R-3 Schools closed Tuesday due to road conditions.
— Union Star R-II, closed Tuesday.
OTHER
— Andrew County Senior Center closed Tuesday.
