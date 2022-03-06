Deteriorating road conditions forced school cancellations Monday in our area, including the St. Joseph School District and all St. Joseph Catholic schools.
Full list of cancellations:
— Bishop LeBlond High School, no classes Monday.
— Cameron R-II, canceled Monday.
— Cathedral School, classes canceled Monday.
— Chillicothe R-II, no school Monday.
— Missouri Western State University campus is closed Monday.
— Savannah R-III, no classes Monday.
— St. Francis Xavier, no school Monday.
— St. James School, classes canceled Monday.
— The St. Joseph School District, including all elementary, middle and high schools, virtual academy, Hillyard Technical Center, Webster Adult Education classes and the Early Learning Center. Some after-school activities still may occur.
— Trenton R-IV, closed Monday.
OTHER CLOSINGS
— Andrew County Senior Center will be closed Monday.
— Doniphan County Public Transportation and Meals on Wheels closed Monday.
— No Second Harvest Food Bank mobile meals in St. Joseph and Winston on Monday.
